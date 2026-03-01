Middle-east unrest: Esha Gupta assures followers of safety

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Esha Gupta, who is known for ‘Rustom’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Baadshaho’ and others, has assured her followers of her safety.

On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and penned a note, and expressed her gratitude towards the Ministry of Defence, UAE.

She wrote, “To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception. Praying for everyone effected, all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon (sic)”.

The middle-east is witnessing intense bombing, drone and missile strikes after Israel carried out pre-emptive strikes against Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with intensified strikes at US air bases across Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

This is the closest to a World War, the last of which the planet last saw 8 decades ago. Things are spiralling out of control as UK airplanes are hovering over the middle-eastern skies as a defence exercise.

Earlier, actress Sonal Chauhan had revealed that she is stranded in Dubai after flight operations in the city were suspended.

She wrote on social media, “Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely”.

Actor Shardul Pandit, who currently lives in Dubai, gives a first hand look into the current state of affairs and requests all to keep calm.

He said in a video, “Look, if you are an Indian audience and if you are getting news from Dubai through PAP pages, please don't do it. You know, there are some influencers who claim that they are stuck and are asking for help from Indian authorities. All of this is nothing like that. The most special thing about the United Arab Emirates and Dubai is that they are always prepared. If you need any information about Dubai, then follow these handles”.

“Follow the responsible influencers of Dubai. In times like this, we need to be very very responsible. Here are the numbers. Here are the websites that you want information. Go here. If you want to spread responsible information, share this. Not those PAP pages' accounts or posts where influencers just for getting attention are spreading rumours. By the way, those influencers should know that spreading any rumours at this time is criminal”, he added.

