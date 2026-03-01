March 01, 2026 4:31 PM हिंदी

Bharat Pavilion at MWC 2026 to showcase India's telecom manufacturing capabilities

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia will inaugurate the Bharat Pavilion at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Spain's Barcelona, "providing a global platform to showcase India’s telecom manufacturing capabilities and innovation ecosystem," the government said on Sunday.

The minister will represent India at the world’s largest and most influential technology and telecommunications gatherings MWC 2026 from March 2 to March 5, 2026, and will also unveil the curtain raiser of India Mobile Congress 2026, highlighting India’s flagship digital technology forum, an official statement said.

Through strategic engagements with governments, industry leaders and technology innovators, the visit aims to deepen international partnerships, attract investment and strengthen India’s role in shaping secure, inclusive, and future-ready digital networks worldwide, the statement from Ministry of Communications said.

"The Minister’s participation at MWC 2026 underscores India’s growing stature as a global leader in the digital and mobile ecosystem," the ministry said.

Scindia will deliver an address in the GSMA Ministerial program titled “Built for What’s Next”, where global leaders will deliberate on future-ready digital infrastructure and emerging technology frameworks.

Scindia will also deliver the closing keynote session on “Breaking the Cost Barrier,” focusing on affordable, inclusive, and scalable digital connectivity models for the world, the statement further said.

The minister will engage with global CEOs at a CEO dinner hosted by India, conduct focused booth visits and technology demonstrations at leading global and Indian companies.

"The union minister will visit the booth of Tejas Networks for the launch of the T31600-D3 Hyper-scalable DCI Platform, marking a significant milestone in India’s advanced telecom product development," the statement said.

He will also hold high‑level bilateral meetings to explore cooperation in universal meaningful connectivity and resilient communication infrastructure, the statement noted.

India’s telecom sector continues to benefit from stable cash flows and structural growth driven by rising data consumption, a recent report has said.

--IANS

aar/pk

