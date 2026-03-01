Karishma Tanna says 'don't give up on yourself' as she looks back on her journey

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) As actress Karishma Tanna was honored for her performance in Hansal Mehta's "Scoop" at the Busan International Film Festival, she decided to reflect on her acting journey, which commenced from the small screen, and overcoming several doubts, moved on to reality shows, movies, and web series.

She added that for her, 'Scoop' was a reminder that if one does not give up on their dreams, their moment arrives sooner or later.

Karishma's emotional note on social media went like this, "From television sets…To reality shows…To being boxed.To being doubted. To standing at the Busan International Film Festival for Scoop. There’s something beautiful about not giving up on yourself. About choosing growth over comfort. About waiting for the role that changes your narrative. SCOOP wasn’t just a project. It was a shift. A reminder that if you stay long enough, work hard enough, evolve honestly enough… your moment will come. And when it does — it feels like home. Thank you for watching, supporting, believing! (sic)."

Karishma took a moment to look back at the girl who patiently waited for her turn and never stopped believing in herself.

She pointed out that some journey's take time as they are building towards something concrete.

The 'Sanju' actress added, "Standing at the Busan International Film Festival, holding this moment in my heart, I remembered the girl who started early… who wanted independence, who waited, who heard “TV ACTOR” more than once… and still didn’t stop believing. This one wasn’t overnight. This one was years in the making. Grateful. Humbled. Proud. Some journeys are slow… because they’re building something permanent. I always believe-This is just the beginning...If you haven’t watched my show please watch it on @netflix_in."

Directed by Hansal Mehta, "Scoop" is a cinematic adaptation of journalist Jigna Vora’s bestseller "Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison".

With Karishma as the lead, the show also has Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani playing crucial roles, along with others.

