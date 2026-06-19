Specialised camps helped us perform better, says Deepika as India reach Nations Cup semis

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) India drag-flicker Deepika credited the specialised training camps conducted for the national women's hockey team for helping players sharpen their skills and perform at a higher level, as India advanced to the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup in Auckland.

"The specialised camp allowed us to work closely with experienced coaches and focus on parts of our game that need attention. The guidance and feedback we received were invaluable. I am thankful to Hockey India for creating and supporting opportunities like this that help us keep learning, growing, and performing better," Deepika said.

Five players who attended the specialised camps organised by Anandana played key roles in India's strong showing at the tournament. India topped Pool A with wins over the United States, Japan, and Uruguay, securing a spot in the semifinals and moving closer to qualifying for the FIH Pro League.

Deepika has become one of the stars of the competition. The drag-flick specialist from Hisar, Haryana, scored twice from penalty corners in India's first win over the United States and added another two goals against Uruguay as India clinched a 3-2 victory to finish first in the group. With four goals, she is now tied for the lead in scoring for the tournament.

Goalkeepers Savita from Sirsa, Haryana, and Bichu Devi Kharibam from Thoubal, Manipur, have performed well in goal, providing stability and confidence to the defense throughout the competition.

Defender Lalthantluangi from Thenzawl, Mizoram, and forward Annu from Jind, Haryana, have also been important as India kept an unbeaten record in the pool stage.

The training program included an 11-day specialised goalkeeping camp at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru. This camp was led by noted goalkeeper coach David Williamson and supervised by chief coach Sjoerd Marijne. The focus was on improving technical skills, game awareness, and decision-making.

The players also gained from a specialised drag-flicking and penalty-corner camp led by former international drag-flick expert Taeke Taekema during the Indian women's team's tour of Australia and New Zealand. These sessions focused on penalty-corner execution and overall team preparation.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey praised the players' performances and emphasised the value of quality training. "It's wonderful to see these athletes performing so well at the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup. Savita and Bichu have been exceptional in goal; Deepika's penalty corner strikes against the USA were remarkable. We are proud of their achievements," Tirkey said.

--IANS

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