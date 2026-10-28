October 28, 2026 11:37 PM हिंदी

Spanish PM declares 3 days of national mourning after deadly train collision

Spanish PM declares 3 days of national mourning after deadly train collision (Photo: @shameensuleman/X)

Madrid, Oct 28 (IANS) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced three days of official national mourning on Wednesday following a catastrophic high-speed train collision in central Spain that claimed at least 68 lives and left dozens of passengers injured, pledging a comprehensive judicial and technical investigation into the disaster.

Speaking to reporters from an emergency command operations post established near the crash site in Toledo province, Prime Minister Sánchez assured the public that state authorities would rigorously investigate the precise circumstances surrounding the collision and hold any responsible parties accountable if safety oversights or systemic failures are identified.

"We will get to the bottom of this," Sánchez declared, emphasising that any human error, operational negligence, or technical failures in automatic safety systems would be addressed decisively.

Underscoring the national impact of the tragedy, Sánchez noted that "all of Spain is in mourning."

He stressed that the immediate focus of emergency management teams remains centred on rescuing trapped survivors, assisting affected families, and delivering immediate medical intervention and long-term psychological support to victims.

The high-impact incident unfolded on Wednesday morning in Toledo province, approximately 120 kilometres south of Madrid along the high-speed Madrid–Seville railway line.

According to preliminary reports, a state-operated Renfe high-speed train struck the rear of a stationary commercial Iryo train operating on the same track corridor.

Emiliano García-Page, President of the autonomous community of Castilla-La Mancha, confirmed that the death toll has escalated to 68, with emergency crews continuing search-and-rescue operations amid heavily damaged rail carriages.

Railway safety regulators and investigative agencies have initiated a formal inquiry to determine how two high-speed passenger trains came to occupy the same section of track.

--IANS

scor/dan

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