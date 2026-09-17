Spain's FIFA WC winning coach De la Fuente to extend contract until 2032

Madrid, Sep 17 (IANS) Spain's World Cup-winning coach Luis de la Fuente has agreed to sign a contract extension to remain in charge until 2032, Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Raul Louzan said.

The extension ensures De la Fuente will lead Spain through the 2030 World Cup, which the country will co-host with Portugal and Morocco, with a handful of matches also staged in Latin America.

Speaking at the World Football Summit, Louzan said the decision to extend De la Fuente's stay, with his current deal set to run until after Euro 2028, was based on his results, work and widespread public support.

"His results speak for themselves, and his work ethic speaks for itself... and the public loves and appreciates him," he said.

De la Fuente, a former Spain U21 coach who replaced Luis Enrique after the 2022 World Cup, guided Spain to victories in the 2023 UEFA Nations League, Euro 2024 and this summer's World Cup, where it beat Argentina in the final.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time to lift their second men's World Cup crown in July, having defeated England 2-1 in the European showpiece two years earlier.

"I have offered to extend his contract because he wasn't in the top-10 coaches in economic conditions, and now he will be," Louzan said. "We are finalizing the agreement so he will be with us for more years: he has been with us for 14 years and I want him to finish his career here."

De la Fuente, who began his coaching career in Spain's lower leagues, spent nine years in Spain's youth set-up prior to replacing Enrique, winning a European Under-19 Championship in 2015, a European Under-21 Championship in 2019 and a silver medal at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

--IANS

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