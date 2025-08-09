August 09, 2025 11:57 PM हिंदी

SpaceX brings four astronauts safely back on Earth: NASA

SpaceX brings four astronauts safely back on Earth: NASA

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) SpaceX has safely brought back four astronauts from the U.S., Japan, and Russia back on Earth, said NASA on Saturday.

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov returned to Earth after spending about 148 days on the International Space Station (ISS).

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the four-person crew splashed down off the coast of San Diego, California, at 11:33 a.m. EDT (9.03 p. IST).

"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed!" SpaceX shared in a post on the social media platform X.

"Welcome home #crew10! The four-person crew spent 148 days at the @Space_Station," added NASA.

The Crew-10 was the 10th operational astronaut mission that SpaceX has flown to and from the ISS for NASA, via the agency's Commercial Crew Program (CCP).

The crew landed on the ISS in March and conducted science work during the last five months.

"During their stay in space, the crew studied space-caused mental and physical changes in astronauts, blood flow from the brain to the heart, future lunar navigation techniques and more," NASA officials wrote in a blog post.

They also brought back critical research samples stowed in portable science freezers inside Dragon for retrieval and analysis back on Earth.

Their return comes as the four-member Crew 11 arrived on the orbital laboratory earlier this month.

The Crew 11 consists of Commander and Pilot, Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, both from NASA, and Mission Specialists Kimiya Yui from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and Oleg Platonov from Roscosmos.

During their six-month stay, the Crew-11 astronauts will carry out a variety of scientific experiments and technology demonstrations. These include simulating lunar landings, testing eye protection methods for space travel, studying how plant cells divide in space and many others.

They will also explore manufacturing high-quality stem cells, alternatives to antibiotics to treat bacterial infections, cell division in plants to promote space agriculture, and more, NASA said.

--IANS

rvt/dan

LATEST NEWS

Gaurav Gill’s dream start ends in misfortune; Bopaiah K.M-P.V. Srinivas Murthy top Indian pair in the Sumatera Utara Rally of the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) in Indonesia on Saturday. Photo credit: APRC

APRC 2025: Gaurav Gill’s dream start ends in misfortune; Bopaiah-Murthy top Indian pair in Indonesia

Tejashwi Yadav responds to EC on dual EPIC number; slams Bihar govt

Tejashwi Yadav responds to EC on dual EPIC number; slams Bihar govt

SC forms high-power committee to manage affairs of Shri Bankey Bihari Ji temple

SC forms high-power committee to manage affairs of Shri Bankey Bihari Ji temple

SpaceX brings four astronauts safely back on Earth: NASA

SpaceX brings four astronauts safely back on Earth: NASA

Saira Banu sheds light on brotherly love of Dilip Kumar for Lata Mangeshkar

Saira Banu on brotherly love of Dilip Kumar for Lata Mangeshkar: Their relationship wasn’t bound by fame

Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Aug 8

Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Aug 8

Two matches abandoned as rain plays spoilsport, leading to wash out of Match 14 and 15 in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 at at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: DDCA

DPL 2025: Two matches abandoned as rain plays spoilsport

A strong start with bat at the top will be key to England’s Ashes hopes, says former Australia captain Ricky Ponting ahead of upcoming series in Australia. File Photo: ICC

Strong start with bat at top will be key to England’s Ashes hopes, says Ponting

Bihar: PMFME shapes up destiny of Motihari’s Abhimanyu and fellow villagers

Bihar: PMFME shapes up destiny of Motihari’s Abhimanyu and fellow villagers

China's mega dam threatens to devastate Bangladesh's water security, economy: Report (File image)

China's mega dam threatens to devastate Bangladesh's water security, economy: Report