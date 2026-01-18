January 18, 2026 3:17 PM हिंदी

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow after bomb threat

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Lucknow after bomb threat

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) An IndiGo Airlines flight carrying 238 people was forced to make an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Sunday after a bomb threat was reported mid-air.

The aircraft, identified as flight 6E-6650, was travelling from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to Bagdogra when the threat came to light.

Following the alert, the plane was diverted to Lucknow as a precautionary measure.

“A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6650 operating from Delhi to Bagdogra on Sunday due to which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow,” the airline stated.

“Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks,” IndiGo spokesperson added.

The airline stated that they are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates.

“As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities,” IndiGo spokesperson added.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Verma, the bomb threat was detected after a handwritten note was found on a tissue paper inside the aircraft’s toilet.

Soon after the flight landed safely at Lucknow airport at around 9:17 am, it was moved to an isolation bay for security checks.

All passengers were immediately evacuated from the aircraft and scanned to ensure their safety.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) received information about the bomb threat at around 8:46 am on January 18, after which standard safety protocols were activated.

Security agencies, including the bomb disposal squad and CISF teams, began a thorough search of the aircraft and the surrounding area.

A comprehensive investigation is currently underway to rule out any potential danger.

The flight was carrying 230 passengers, including 222 adults and eight infants, along with two pilots and five crew members. Officials said all passengers and crew members are safe.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2026: Gautami targets statement performances for RCB after whirlwind journey

WPL 2026: Gautami targets statement performances for RCB after whirlwind journey

Australian Open: Zeynep beats 11th seed Ekaterina to reach second round (Credit: X/Zeynep Sonmez)

Australian Open: Zeynep beats 11th seed Ekaterina to reach second round

‘Want to go out to an ICC event and win that’: Prasidh Krishna on long-term goal with Team India

‘Want to go out to an ICC event and win that’: Prasidh Krishna on long-term goal with Team India

Men's HIL: 'The focus is on consistency,' say Burns and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers qualify for playoffs

Men's HIL: 'The focus is on consistency,' say Burns and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers qualify for playoffs

Rashmika Mandanna bombarded with letters & gifts during her visit to Japan

Rashmika Mandanna bombarded with letters & gifts during her visit to Japan

WPL 2026: RCB’s Prathyoosha Kumar ready to embrace playing for intent over survival (Credits: Prathyoosha Kumar/Instagram)

WPL 2026: RCB’s Prathyoosha Kumar ready to embrace playing for intent over survival

EAM Jaishankar, US Senator Steve Daines discuss bilateral ties

EAM Jaishankar, US Senator Steve Daines discuss bilateral ties

West Bengal Governor arrives in Hooghly ahead of PM Modi’s Singur rally

West Bengal Governor arrives in Hooghly ahead of PM Modi’s Singur rally

Pakistan: 103 people died from mosquito-borne diseases in Sindh in 2025

Pakistan: 103 people died from mosquito-borne diseases in Sindh province, last year

Zayed Khan says 'you will always be my little boy' as son Zidaan turns 18

Zayed Khan says 'you will always be my little boy' as son Zidaan turns 18