West Bengal Governor arrives in Hooghly ahead of PM Modi’s Singur rally

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose arrived at Bandel railway station on Sunday after travelling from Malda on the Intercity Express, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled public rally in Singur, Hooghly district.

The Governor’s visit is part of preparations related to the Prime Minister’s official engagements in the state.

Strict security arrangements were put in place at Bandel station from early morning. Railway officials, along with the district administration and security agencies, deployed additional personnel to ensure smooth movement and safety during the Governor’s arrival. After reaching Bandel station, Governor Bose proceeded to the District Magistrate’s Circuit House in Hooghly.

Speaking briefly to the media upon arrival, the Governor said, “I came for the functions of the Prime Minister.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a major public rally at Singur later in the day. Before the rally, the Prime Minister will also attend an organisational programme, where he will virtually inaugurate and dedicate several central government projects in West Bengal. Most of these projects are related to the Indian Railways, highlighting the Centre’s focus on strengthening railway infrastructure in the state.

According to official sources, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth approximately Rs 830 crore at a government event. Following this, he will address a public meeting from the site of the abandoned Tata Nano plant in Singur.

The choice of Singur as the venue holds strong political and symbolic significance. The area is closely associated with the exit of Tata Motors’ Nano project in 2008, following a prolonged and violent agitation against land acquisition. At that time, the Trinamool Congress, then in opposition and led by current West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, spearheaded the movement.

After the then Tata Group chairman, late Ratan Tata, announced the withdrawal of the Nano project from Singur on October 3, 2008, the project was relocated to Sanand in Gujarat. Notably, Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time and played a key role in facilitating the project’s relocation.

The Prime Minister’s rally in Singur is expected to revisit these developments while focusing on development, infrastructure, and industrial growth.

