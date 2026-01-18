Zayed Khan says 'you will always be my little boy' as son Zidaan turns 18

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Zayed Khan's elder son Zidaan Khan turned 18 years old on Sunday, officially stepping into adulthood.

While Zidaan embarks on a new chapter of his life, Zayed reminded him that he will always be his little boy, whom he loves unconditionally.

Preparing him for his journey ahead, which is expected to be full of challenges, the 'Main Hoo Na' actor penned on his official Instagram handle, "Happy 18 th Birthday my boy or should i say Man. Whatever it is you will always be my little boy whom I love from here to the moon . The journey from here on end that you are about to begin is going to forge you in ways that will make you stronger, better, wiser but it will all depend on the choices you make and the discipline you keep. I wish you courage , fortitude good health and a life filled with purpose you enjoy. (sic)"

Zayed further warned his son that our battles go on till the time we live. However, he added that these hardships end up shaping us as people as well as our future.

"My son , I have seen you fight through a lot already but remember the fight never stops it will only keep coming at you and at the of end it , it will only shape you .and only you can decide what that future will be for you . Other than that I thank my lucky stars that God granted me the privilege of you being my son . Love you , miss you, kiss you LUMUKU", the 'Love Breakups Zindagi' actor added.

Hrithik Roshan, who was earlier married to Zayed's sister Sussanne Khan, wished Zidaan in the comment saying, "Happy birthday to our zidaanu."

Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan added, "Happy birthday ZID".

Zayed's sister and Ziddan's aunt, Farah Khan Ali, shared, "Happy happy birthday my darling Zidu . Wish you a fabulous day my son. Health wealth happiness love laughter luck and more".

--IANS

pm/