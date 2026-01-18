WPL 2026: RCB’s Prathyoosha Kumar ready to embrace playing for intent over survival

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Prathyoosha Kumar said her aim from WPL 2026 is to embrace a mindset of playing for intent over survival. Prathyoosha was signed for Rs 10 lakh by RCB for the 2026 season, and has been methodically preparing for the step up from years of playing domestic cricket for Karnataka.

Prathyoosha, though, has not got a game yet due to the presence of first-choice wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh. But her experiences of going through WPL trials and net keeper stints with RCB for the first three seasons have added to her understanding of the significant shift in tactical thinking required at a higher level.

Deliveries considered risky in domestic cricket prove to be effective wicket-taking options in the WPL, where the game demands a more attacking mindset overall. "In the past, since the WPL started, I've been attending a lot of trials. So, I've been trying to understand how it works out in the WPL.

“I can say there's still quite some gap between domestic cricket and the WPL setup. But the trials, the way they conduct it and put you in those situations, that's something that you'll get an idea of how it works out (at a higher level). So, I feel that's the key," Prathyoosha told IANS in a virtual conversation.

With the modern game evolving big time, Prathyoosha has been busy in adding innovative shots to her batting repertoire. "I have started working for playing all 360 degree shots. I can say I have started working on my scoops, reverse scoops, sweeps, and reverse sweeps.

“One more shot I have started playing like if you would have watched Joe Root playing a different kind of sweep. So, I have started adding those to my game and that's really helping me to score more runs," she said.

Central to her batting philosophy is the concept of intent over mere survival, which in turn would lead to more consistency in scores. "I feel it's all about the intent. If I am looking just for survival cricket, it's not going to help neither the team nor me. So, it's more about the intent I feel and just knowing when to play what. I feel it comes through experience and that's the key," Prathyoosha explained.

Her interactions with Australia’s big-hitting all-rounder Grace Harris at RCB also reinforced the importance of professionalism. Prathyoosha has observed that Grace and other overseas players maintain complete focus on cricket when on field, while staying mentally detached from the game's pressures off the field.

Known for her sharp work as a keeper, Prathyoosha has also absorbed the philosophy of keeping things simple by observing Richa in the practice sessions. “She keeps it very professional. I feel the higher you play, it's more about professionalism and keeping it very simple as well. Like, not complicating too much in terms of where my hands are going, or my legs are going. It's just that watch the ball and then catch the ball,” she said.

When in Bengaluru, Prathyoosha’s training regimen involves working with two coaches offering contrasting approaches - RX Murali, RCB’s batting coach who lays more emphasis on technical fundamentals, and Arjun Dev, who runs the NICE academy and encourages exploring unorthodox strokeplay.

"In 2018 through Mamatha Maben (former India captain), I was introduced to RX Murali sir and that's how I started going to RXCA in Bengaluru. I've been working with sir for almost five-seven years now. Once he got into the RCB setup, he has been very busy. So, he was not available all the time and that's when I shifted to NICE under Arjun Dev. He's been really helping me in the past two years," she said.

It also helps Prathyoosha that training at NICE centers on joy and freedom of playing cricket. "It's more about playing for the happiness, love of the game and playing freely. I feel that's the key. Once I entered NICE, it's more of the fearless approach and just going and expressing yourself," she said.

Despite being a new addition in the main RCB team, the Bengaluru native feels comfortable in the RCB environment, thanks to her fellow NICE trainees, Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy. "It's really nice (to have them around). It doesn't feel like I'm new to the setup or anything. It feels like home. So, it's been really amazing," she said.

RCB signed off from Navi Mumbai leg of WPL 2026 as the lone unbeaten side in the competition, with Grace and skipper Smriti Mandhana being the major architects in two victories. Prathyoosha had the best seat in the RCB dugout to see complementary styles of batting from Grace and Smriti and managed to take important lessons from it, something which will help her if a chance to play arises in Vadodara.

"Yes, definitely. If you're seeing Grace Harris and Smriti batting, one is a powerful hitter while the other one is more of a stroke maker. They exactly know how to play and how to attack in the game. So, if one person is attacking, then the other person is just rotating and in between they're hitting fours and sixes. So, it's something like you don't have to take unnecessary risks when not needed," she concluded.

