EAM Jaishankar, US Senator Steve Daines discuss bilateral ties

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met US Senator Steve Daines in the capital on Sunday, discussing bilateral ties and its strategic significance.

Following their talks, EAM Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, "A pleasure meeting Senator Steve Daines this morning in Delhi. A wide ranging and open discussion on our bilateral relationship and its strategic significance."

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke over the phone with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, reviewing key areas of cooperation, including civil nuclear energy, trade talks, and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

“Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence, and energy. Agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X after the call.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described it as a positive call.

“They discussed next steps regarding our bilateral trade negotiations, critical minerals, and a possible meeting next month,” Gor wrote on X.

During the call, Rubio congratulated India on enacting the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India bill, a recent law that is part of India’s nuclear energy framework, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

He said the United States is interested in building on the legislation to strengthen civil nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

“He expressed interest in capitalising on this important development to enhance US-India civil nuclear cooperation, expand opportunities for American companies, advance shared energy security goals, and secure critical mineral supply chains,” Pigott said.

The two diplomats discussed ongoing bilateral trade agreement negotiations and their shared interest in strengthening economic cooperation.

“They also exchanged perspectives on regional developments, reaffirming the United States’ and India’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Pigott said.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 14.

"Today, I presented my credentials as US Ambassador to India to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am grateful to President Trump for his trust and confidence, and proud to carry forward his Administration’s priorities. Together, we will strengthen our partnership in security, trade, energy, and technology, building the US-India partnership that will define the 21st century," Gor posted on X on Wednesday.

