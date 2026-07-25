SP MPs to visit Rampur today to oppose proposed demolition of Jauhar University

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party (SP) has intensified its opposition to the proposed demolition of buildings at Jauhar University in Rampur by announcing that a delegation of its Members of Parliament will visit the district on Saturday to assess the situation and press the administration against any bulldozer action.

The move comes after the party had already sent a delegation of MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, to Rampur on Thursday. Now, under the direction of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, a nine-member parliamentary delegation is scheduled to visit the district to gather first-hand information about the ongoing developments concerning the university.

According to the party, the MPs will meet officials of the Rampur district administration, seek details on the notices issued to the university, and prepare a report to be submitted to the party leadership. The delegation is also expected to urge the administration not to proceed with any demolition until all legal and administrative issues are fully addressed.

The SP delegation includes Moradabad MP Ruchi Veera, Iqra Hasan, Harendra Singh Malik, Rajiv Rai, Mohibullah Nadvi, Neeraj Maurya, and Ziaur Rahman Barq, among other party MPs.

The development follows action initiated by the Rampur administration against Jauhar University. Officials have reportedly found that 38 of the university’s 40 buildings were constructed without approved building maps or sanctioned plans. As a result, the administration has issued demolition notices, directing the university authorities to remove the allegedly unauthorised structures within 15 days.

The notice states that if the university management fails to carry out the demolition within the stipulated period, the district administration may undertake demolition proceedings. The possibility of bulldozer action has sparked a political controversy, with the Samajwadi Party alleging the move is unjustified and demanding the university be protected.

The issue has now become a major political flashpoint in Uttar Pradesh, with the opposition seeking administrative transparency while the district authorities maintain that the action is based on alleged violations of building regulations.

--IANS

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