CBDT highlights progress in faster return processing, grievance redressal

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agarwal has highlighted progress in faster return processing, grievance redressal and litigation reduction.

At the 167th anniversary of Income Tax Day celebrations here, Agrawal recalled the priorities set out by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the previous Income Tax Day celebrations and the expectations articulated at the ‘PRARAMBH programme’ earlier this year, and outlined the Department's progress over the past year in translating those directions into measurable outcomes.

He spoke about the Department's sustained efforts towards reducing litigation, faster disposal of appeals and enhancing tax certainty through Advance Pricing Agreements.

Agarwal noted the achievements in the areas of expeditious return processing, appeal-effect orders and refunds, and strengthening grievance redressal.

According to an official statement, he further highlighted the Department's achievements in expanding taxpayer outreach through initiatives such as PRARAMBH and Samvaad.

The CBDT chairman also underscored the Department's continued focus on leveraging technology through initiatives such as PAN 2.0, ITBA 2.0, IEC 3.0, Kar Saathi and the SAKSHAM NUDGE framework to simplify compliance, improve taxpayer experience and strengthen voluntary compliance.

He further expressed his appreciation to all CBDT verticals, including the Exemptions vertical, and the officers involved in framing the Rules and Forms under the Income-tax Act, 2025.

Agarwal reaffirmed the Department's commitment to building a fair, transparent and trusted tax administration through innovation, collaboration and citizen-centric governance.

Finance Minister also released six flagship publications of the Income Tax Department, reflecting its continued commitment to knowledge sharing, capacity building, transparency and taxpayer-centric governance.

Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava described the implementation of the Income-tax Act, 2025 and the new Income-tax Rules and Forms as landmark reforms towards a simpler, clearer and more taxpayer-friendly tax system, and appreciated the Department's efforts in strengthening taxpayer outreach, grievance redressal, litigation management and technology-driven service delivery.

—IANS

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