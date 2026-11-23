New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) S&P Global on Monday said that it expects India’s economy to grow 7 per cent in both the current fiscal year and the following fiscal year ending March 2028, supported by strong exports, public investment and resilient household consumption, even as inflationary pressures and weather-related risks cloud the outlook.

In its Economic Outlook Asia-Pacific Q1 2027 report, S&P Global said India’s growth during the June and September quarters was driven by robust goods exports, government-led investment spending and strong household demand, aided by buoyant credit growth.

"We expect India's GDP growth to be 7 per cent in both the current and subsequent fiscal year ending in March," it said.

"During the June and September quarters growth was driven by strong goods exports, public-sector investment, and household consumption, with the latter fueled by buoyant credit growth," the ratings agency noted.

The ratings agency noted that India’s export performance has benefited not only from elevated commodity prices but also from the country’s increasing integration into global supply chains.

Sectors such as electronics, engineering goods and chemicals have shown particular strength as India diversifies its trade relationships and expands its manufacturing footprint.

The agency projects inflation to average 5.3 per cent in the current fiscal year ending March 2027, with risks skewed to the upside.

In response, it expects the Reserve Bank of India to raise policy rates by another 25 basis points in December and said the likelihood of an additional rate increase early in 2027 has grown.

Looking further ahead, S&P Global expects inflation to moderate to 4.7 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2028, although it cautioned that weather conditions, commodity prices and global economic developments will remain important variables shaping the outlook.

"We therefore expect the RBI to raise policy rates by a further 25 basis points in December and judge it increasingly likely there will be another one early in 2027.

We see inflation easing to 4.7 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2028," according to the report.

--IANS

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