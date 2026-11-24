Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol became emotional while speaking about her late father, veteran actor Dharmendra, on his first death anniversary on November 24.

Talking to IANS, the doting daughter expressed the void his absence has left in her life, especially while reflecting on making decisions about her professional projects.

Esha spoke about how she would always share what she was doing with her parents and how their support had been an important part of her journey.

Asked how much she missed Dharmendra while deciding on her latest project, Esha who hinted at not wanting to make the conversation overly emotional, recalled that whenever she signed a project or was in discussions about films, she would always share the developments with her parents.

“Whenever I signed a project, we were in a discussion about movies. I have always shared with my parents what I have been doing and doing. They have always been very supportive,” Esha said.

The actress, amidst the interview, through her hand gestures indicated how she feels his presence even today. Esha has often spoken about looking up to him and the influence he had on her, both personally and professionally.

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, just weeks before he was to turn 90. .On what would have been his 90th birthday in December 2025, Esha had shared an emotional tribute on her social media account, describing the bond between them as “the strongest bond” and writing that they would always be together, “be it heaven or earth.”

She had also spoken about carefully carrying his memories with her for the rest of her life. In the same tribute, Esha had recalled the warmth, guidance, unconditional love and strength her father had given her.

She wrote about missing his protective hugs, holding his hands and hearing his voice call out her name, and also his conversations, laughter and shayaris. She also promised to carry forward his legacy with pride and respect.

Talking about Dharmendra, he was fondly known as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’, and is survived by his children from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta and Ajeeta, and daughters Esha and Ahana with Hema Malini.

His cinematic legacy spans more than six decades and includes blockbusters such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Seeta Aur Geeta and Phool Aur Patthar.

On the professional front, Esha Deol is currently receiving appreciation for her performance in her recently released film Pratap, which also stars Amit Sadh.

Released in theatres on November 20, the Sachin Saraf directorial sees Esha play the role of Poonam, the wife of Amit Sadh’s character, a police encounter specialist who finds himself behind bars.

–IANS

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