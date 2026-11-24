Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher has opened up about what drew him to ‘Ram Bhakt Hanuman,' saying he instantly connected with its central idea of finding God in acts of goodness and kindness.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Special 26’ actor shared that the simplicity of the story and its message of recognising the divine through everyday gestures of compassion convinced him to be part of the song. He shared, “When Varun narrated the concept of finding God in goodness, I instantly connected with it. We’ve all had moments in our lives when someone’s unexpected act of kindness has made us feel that God is looking after us. That’s the beautiful thought behind Ram Bhakt Hanuman. What I particularly liked was the simplicity with which Varun wanted to tell this story, and Tanay’s music complemented it beautifully.”

“I think everyone who watches the video will be reminded of someone or some incident in their own life. It’s a song made with a lot of love and honesty, and I hope it not only connects with people but also encourages them to do a little good whenever they can.”

Featuring Anupam Kher, the song beautifully conveys how finding the good in others and doing good for those around us can be an expression of faith. Rooted in the belief that God is everywhere, the song celebrates goodness and explores how the spirit of Lord Hanuman can be found in everyday acts of kindness, compassion, and selflessness.

Speaking about the song, Anupam Kher shared in a statement, “When Varun narrated the concept of finding God in Goodness, it instantly connected to me, and Tanay’s heartfelt and soothing voice, composition, and lyrics added the right emotions to it. It’s a song made with all honesty, and I hope it connects with all the same way it did for me.”

The song is sung, composed, and written by Tanay Mimani. Produced, written, and directed by Varun Gupta, the project is a musical tribute to faith and goodness. ‘Ram Bhakt Hanuman’ is available to watch on YouTube.

--IANS

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