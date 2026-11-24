Pune, Nov 24 (IANS) Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandnephew, Satyaki Savarkar, on Tuesday said that he has served a legal notice on former Congress president Sonia Gandhi over questionable references to the freedom fighter in her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', while brushing aside the statements as "factually incorrect and unsupported by evidence".

In a video statement released, Satyaki Savarkar said Sonia Gandhi, in her autobiography, has written about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on pages 201 and 443 which have no factual basis and remain unsupported by any evidence.

"Mrs Sonia Gandhi has made statements about Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar ji on pages 201 and 443 of her book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', which have no factual basis and are unsupported by any evidence. Therefore, yesterday, I served a legal notice to Sonia Gandhi ji through my lawyer," he said.

Targeting the Congress, he alleged that politicising Savarkar had been a longstanding practice of the party.

"Politicising Swatantryaveer Savarkar ji is an old habit of the Congress. On one hand, Indira Gandhi ji had honoured Savarkar, issued a postal stamp in his honour and a documentary on him was also screened during her tenure. However, ever since Sonia Gandhi ji became active in politics, defamation against Savarkar has started. This is their politics," he said.

Satyaki Savarkar warned that if he did not receive a response within 15 days, he would approach the court and initiate another defamation case against Sonia Gandhi.

The legal notice, issued by advocate Sangram Kolhatkar on behalf of Satyaki Savarkar, objects to references to the freedom fighter on pages 201 and 443 of the memoir. It alleges that the statements make a distorted portrayal of his life and are factually inaccurate, historically misleading and prejudicial to his reputation and legacy.

According to the notice, Satyaki Savarkar recently came across the book, authored by Sonia Gandhi and published by HarperCollins Publishers India on November 10. He was disturbed by the statements and imputations concerning V.D. Savarkar, it said.

The notice specifically refers to a passage on page 201, which states: "While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers."

The notice seeks an unconditional apology and correction of the disputed references within 15 days of its receipt. It further states that failure to comply with the demands could prompt Satyaki Savarkar to initiate appropriate legal proceedings before a competent court or authority.

--IANS

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