New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Formal seat-sharing negotiations between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which were scheduled to begin in New Delhi on Tuesday, have been postponed.

The Congress has submitted a list seeking 181 seats out of the state's total 403 Assembly constituencies.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, has maintained that seats would be allocated to whichever party is in a stronger position to win the respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has stepped up preparations for the elections.

Earlier on Monday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders in New Delhi to review the party's preparations and discuss its strategy for the Assembly elections.

The meeting was held at 10, Rajaji Marg, and was attended by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress president Aradhana Misra, UP Congress Working President Imran Masood and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Uttar Pradesh Virendra Chaudhary.

After the meeting, Kharge said the discussions centred on the prevailing political situation in Uttar Pradesh and the forthcoming Assembly elections, expressing confidence that the polls would play a significant role in shaping a new direction for the country's politics.

In a post on X, the Congress President said people in Uttar Pradesh were looking for a change and seeking social justice, equal opportunities and stronger safeguards for the rights of marginalised communities.

"Today, I had an in-depth discussion with senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee about the state's political situation and the upcoming assembly elections," Kharge said.

"The upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will give a new direction to the country's politics. The people of the state are looking for change and want to see social justice, equal opportunities and the rights of marginalised communities strengthened," he added.

Expressing confidence in the party's electoral prospects, Kharge said, "I am fully confident that the Congress party, together with the INDIA bloc, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh."

--IANS

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