South African consulate marks Freedom Day in Mumbai

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The South African Consul in India celebrated 32 years of South Africa's freedom, which also coincides with 30 years of its Constitution, in Mumbai on Monday.

The Consul General of South Africa in Mumbai, Gideon Labane, said the event was one of their public diplomacy platforms, where South Africa reminds everyone about their country, both from the perspective of bilateral relations with India and also from a trade and investment promotion point of view.

While answering questions about growing India-South Africa relations, the Consul General said that relations are growing significantly, especially in both political and investment terms.

He said that they see a lot of Indian companies that have invested in South Africa, more than 100, and also that there are South African companies that are invested in India.

He noted that currently, there are more Indian investments, but they would like to see more South African investments coming to India.

He highlighted that relations in political, trade, cricket, culture, and cinema aspects are growing.

He mentioned that South Africa appreciated what PM Modi does and took note of how much interest he has in the African continent, adding that they have seen him opening a lot of embassies in Africa.

While speaking about upcoming events, he noted the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in mid-May and said that hopefully, their minister will be in India for the meeting.

He also added that there is an India-Africa summit at the head-of-state level and said that hopefully their head of state or his representative will be present.

He emphasised that there are also ongoing discussions, either at the bilateral or multilateral level, and that the relationship between India and South Africa is equal and based on mutual respect, expressing hope that it will grow strongly from here.

He commented that it is rather unfortunate that what is happening in that region is affecting everyone, especially around the oil supply, which also has an inflationary impact as prices are increasing.

He stated that South Africa always advocates dialogue, saying that their preference is for parties to come together, sit at the table, discuss, and try to resolve their differences.

He added that war is not the solution to any issues and expressed hope that all parties will come together and find a way to coexist.

--IANS

ksk/dan