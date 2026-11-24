Patna, Nov 24 (IANS) Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Harsh Vardhan congratulated young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his sensational double century against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha.

The 15-year-old left-handed batter produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting, smashing 204 runs off just 53 deliveries, including a remarkable 28 sixes and seven boundaries.

During his extraordinary innings, Sooryavanshi registered the fastest century in List A cricket, reaching the three-figure mark in just 28 balls. He subsequently completed his double century in only 52 deliveries, creating another world record in the format.

During his knock, Sooryavanshi hit seven fours and a whopping 28 sixes -- the most by any batter in a List A innings, surpassing D'Arcy Short's previous record of 23 from 2018. He eventually fell for 204, but not before rewriting the record books.

Congratulating the youngster on his historic achievement, BCA president Harsh Vardhan said, “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has created history with an extraordinary batting performance, making every cricket lover in Bihar immensely proud. Scoring 204 runs off just 53 balls and registering the fastest double century in List A cricket is an exceptional achievement. His fearless batting, remarkable ability, and confidence reflect the immense talent he possesses.”

“Vaibhav's achievement is particularly special for Bihar cricket. He has become an inspiration for thousands of aspiring cricketers across the state who dream of representing the country. His journey demonstrates that with dedication, hard work and the right opportunities, young talents from Bihar can make their mark on the biggest stages. On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, I congratulate him and wish him continued success. May he achieve many more milestones and bring further glory to Bihar and Indian cricket,” he added.

His phenomenal knock powered India A to a commanding seven-wicket victory. Chasing UAE's total of 249/8, India A reached 254/3 in just 14.2 overs, with Sooryavanshi playing a defining role in the successful run chase.

--IANS

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