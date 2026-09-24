Sooraj Pancholi says he received death threats, clarifies he has ‘never met’ Disha Salian or Aditya Thackeray

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Sooraj Pancholi has revealed that he received online abuse and death threats. He also clarified that he has never met Disha Salian or Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray.

Taking to Instagram, Sooraj said there was “so much more to say” about what has happened and what has been said about him. He added that he would speak openly when the “right time” comes and when he gets a platform with a journalist or interviewer willing to ask him difficult and uncomfortable questions directly. The ‘Hero’ actor wrote, “This is something I wanted to post before my Instagram got blocked for reasons I still don’t understand. But honestly, I have so much more to say. So much has happened, so much has been said about me, and there is so much sitting inside me that I want to speak about openly and from my heart.”

“And I will. I will speak when the right time comes, and when someone gives me the right platform to do it. And when I say the right platform, I mean a proper, educated journalist or interviewer who is willing to sit across from me, look me in the eye, and ask me every single question directly, difficult questions, uncomfortable questions, all of them. I have no problem answering them.”

Sooraj added, “All I ask is that it is done with composure, with facts, and with some basic understanding of journalism and humanity. Not someone hiding behind a camera, shouting questions, looking for a reaction or trying to turn someone’s life into a spectacle. There is a lot I want to say. There are things I have stayed quiet about for years. There are things people have assumed, things that have been reported, and things that have never been asked of me directly. When I finally get the right opportunity, I will answer them. Every question. Directly. Honestly. Without fear. Because there is so much more to this story than what people have seen or been told. And when I speak, I want to speak properly with nothing held back and with the truth being given the space it deserves.”

Sooraj Pancholi also penned lengthy notes in which he said his name had been repeatedly dragged into matters he claimed he had nothing to do with, adding that he had already “lost years” of his life. The actor said he was now trying to rebuild his life, career and future and did not want to remain silent.

Sooraj further said he had no personal issues with anyone and maintained that he had “no political alliances” or agenda. He urged the investigating agencies to conduct a thorough and complete investigation into the matter without further delay.

His note read, “I am saying this one more time, and I have to repeat myself because clearly people still don't understand when I say this. I I have never met late Disha Salian or Aditya Thackeray in my life. Not once. Not directly. Not indirectly! And yet, the online abuse hasn't stopped. I have been called every possible name and have even received death threats, with people assuming that I must be scared. I am not scared. I have spent years watching my name being dragged into things I had absolutely nothing to do with. I have already lost years of my life, years I can never get back! And now, when I am finally trying to rebuild my life, my career and my future, I refuse to stay silent and watch it happen all over again. If I was scared, I would have stayed quiet like many others. But I am doing the exact opposite! Because I have clearly nothing to hide or run away from! I am standing up for myself because I know that my heart is clean. At the end of the day, it is my name, my life and my future that I have to live with.”

“And I am doing this for myself. I also cannot ignore what I have been seeing. It is clear to me that a lot of the hatred and attempts to drag my name into this are because of issues certain people have with members of my family. Whatever those issues may be, please do not make me pay for them. I have no personal issues with anybody. I have no political alliances, no political agenda and no interest in protecting or attacking anyone. So I PLEASE request the investigating agencies for just one thing Please investigate this matter thoroughly, completely and without any further delay.”

Disha Salian, who had briefly worked as the manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died in 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently registered an FIR to begin a fresh probe into her death following a Bombay High Court order.

The FIR mentioned several names, including Sooraj Pancholi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty and others, whose roles are to be investigated.

--IANS

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