Sonu Nigam on milestone tour in North America: Familiar cities, familiar faces and so many memories

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Playback singer Sonu Nigam, who is set to celebrate 30 years of his musical journey with the ‘The Revolution Tour 2026’ tour in North America, has spoken up on the experience of performing in North America.

This will be his 3rd tour in North America, and he is looking forward to meeting familiar faces and exploring familiar cities.

Following the global launch of the tour, which began on August 21 in Abu Dhabi, Sonu Nigam will now embark on its North American leg, beginning August 29 across the United States and Canada.

Talking about the same, Sonu Nigam told IANS, “This will be my third tour across North America, and that makes this journey particularly special for me. I have performed in many of these cities before and have seen the incredible love and energy that audiences bring to my shows, but every time I return, I feel even more loved. This time, I want to make the concerts bigger and truly memorable for everyone who comes to see me. This tour is also my way of saying thank you and expressing my gratitude for all the love I have received throughout my musical journey”.

He further mentioned, “There are familiar cities, familiar faces and so many memories, but there is also the excitement of creating something new together. I am really looking forward to being back on stage, singing the songs we have shared over the years and experiencing that energy with the audience once again”.

The North American leg of ‘The Revolution Tour 2026’ takes him across 12 cities in a packed month-long musical journey. The set list includes tracks like ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Saathiya’, ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’, ‘Main Agar Kahoon’, ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka’, ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ and many more.

Karl Kalra, Founder of B Live Events, said, “This is my first collaboration with Sonu Nigam, and it makes this tour particularly special. We have been developing and designing the concept and overall experience of The Revolution Tour for almost a year, and I am excited to finally bring this vision to audiences across North America. We look forward to making every show truly memorable”.

The tour will kick off in San Jose on August 29, followed by Los Angeles on August 30, Calgary on September 4 before concluding in Washington DC on September 27, 2026. The setlist promises an evening of timeless melodies, nostalgia and the energy of Sonu Nigam’s celebrated live performances.

--IANS

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