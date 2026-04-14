April 15, 2026 1:56 AM हिंदी

Sonia Gandhi makes gaffe, sends condolence note over Asha Bhosle’s demise to her late son

Sonia Gandhi makes gaffe, sends condolence note over Asha Bhosle’s demise to her late son

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Congress leader Sonia Gandhi found herself in a bit of a situation as she sent her condolences on Asha Bhosle’s demise.

The politician sent a condolence note addressed to her sons Anand and Hemant Bhosle. However, Hemant passed away in 2015.

Sonia wrote, “Dear Anand and Hemant, With the passing away of your beloved mother Asha Bhosle, a Golden Era in Indian music has come to an end. Ashaji was a legend and an icon, whose songs brought joy to millions. Her range was wide and versatile, ranging from classical to folk to pop, her voice inimitable, and the emotions she expressed through her music universal”.

“She sang with equal facility in so many of our languages, and she leaves us a rich legacy of evergreen songs that are as much loved and listened to as when she first sang them. Asha Ji's warm personality, her free spirit and her musical genius will live on forever through her songs. Asha Bhosle was a National Treasure and I join millions of music lovers in mourning her loss. May her soul rest in peace. At this time of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May you find the strength to bear your loss. With my heartfelt condolences”, she added.

The demise of Hemant Bhosle marked a deeply personal loss for legendary singer Asha Bhosle and her family. Hemant largely stayed away from the public spotlight, and passed away after battling health issues. While he was not as publicly visible as his iconic mother, his presence remained significant within the family’s close-knit circle.

The Congress’ conduct with regards to the passing of Asha Bhosle, considered a national treasure, has drawn sharp criticism from their arch-rivals BJP, which has condemned Sonia and her party. The party did not have a senior representation at the cremation of the late singer.

--IANS

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