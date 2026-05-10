May 10, 2026 9:17 PM हिंदी

Soni Razdan thanks daughter Alia Bhatt for 'choosing me as your mom'

Soni Razdan thanks Alia Bhatt for 'choosing me as your mom'

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) This Mother's Day veteran actress Soni Razdan thanked her daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt for choosing her as their mother.

Dropping a picture of the Bhatt sisters on her Insta handle, Soni penned a heartfelt note that read, "Dear Shaheen and Alia...If what they say is true...That it’s the soul that chooses you...Then thank you darlings from dusk to dawn...For choosing me as your mom...And if this is a happy accident...Then it’s truly heaven sent...Being your mother is the best And I feel completely blessed...HAPPY MOTHERS DAY (sic)"

For those who do not know, Soni got married to renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on April 20, 1986.

These two were blessed with Shaheen on November 28, 1988, after which they welcomed their second daughter, Alia, in 1993.

Additionally, Soni is also the stepmother of Pooja and Rahul Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt's children from his first marriage to Kiran Bhatt.

Coming to professional updates, Soni recently hinted at shooting for a new project through a social media post.

While she did not spill too many details, she provided an insight into the challenges of an actor's life.

Soni uploaded a clip of herself in which she was seen using a hand fan while shooting in the scorching May heat of Mumbai. However, she also pointed out that this is a part of their job.

She was heard saying, "This shoot should have taken place at a hill station, but instead it is happening in the hot weather of May in Mumbai. This is the way it works in our industry. What can you do? Nothing but use a fan. Always have a fan."

She further gave a reality check behind the glamorous world of entertainment in the caption. She wrote, "It’s a well-known fact in this business. Films that should be shot in winter in December, January, and February, somehow invariably land up being shot in the hottest month of the year. MAY !!!!"

--IANS

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