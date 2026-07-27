Sonam Wangchuk discharged from hospital, says he will pay tribute to Gandhi ji at Rajghat before returning to Ladakh

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday announced that he has been discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after recovering from his illness after being on a hunger strike for 26 days. In a post on X, Wangchuk said he would visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before returning to his home in Ladakh.

Sharing the update, Wangchuk wrote: “AND FINALLY…I’m being discharged from the hospital. Will be going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to the mountains.

"Thank you all and BIG THANK YOU to the wonderful team of doctors and staff at Medanta Hospital Gurgaon.”

In a video message, Wangchuk said: “I am getting discharged from the hospital today. I have started eating again and am recovering well. Before returning to my home in Ladakh, I will visit Rajghat to pay my tributes to Bapu.”

The activist thanked the doctors, medical staff and everyone who wished him a speedy recovery during his stay in the hospital. His announcement comes days after he had been admitted for treatment.

Earlier, on Saturday, Wangchuk welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the leak of NEET question papers and described it as a “victory for democracy” following widespread student protests in India.

Speaking to reporters after Pradhan stepped down, Wangchuk said the Centre should now focus on reforms in both the education system and governance. “I congratulate all my fellow countrymen; this is a victory for democracy that we witnessed today,” he had said, while urging young people to continue safeguarding democratic values.

Wangchuk also congratulated students and volunteers who participated in the movement, saying, “I want to congratulate the youth of the country and thank our Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team and brothers and sisters who raised this issue first, as well as the volunteers who supported them. I honour all the students, youth, and elders from across the country who stood up for democracy. And most importantly, the way they maintained peace where these protests were taking place.”

--IANS

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