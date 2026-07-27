Integrated chemical manufacturer Epigral Q1 net profit falls 38 pc to Rs 99.7 crore

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Integrated chemical manufacturer Epigral Limited on Monday reported a 37.9 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 99.7 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 160.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q1 FY26).

The company's revenue from operations, however, increased 16.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 705.4 crore during the April-June quarter, up from Rs 606.5 crore a year earlier, according to its stock exchange filing.

Commenting on the results and development, Maulik Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Epigral Limited, said that the company delivered steady growth in Q1 FY27 despite severe macroeconomic volatility driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

“The quarter was marked by fluctuations in raw material and finished goods prices, alongside elevated freight costs and shipment delays,” Patel stated.

“While geopolitical challenges persist, operating conditions have stabilised. Backed by India’s strong economic growth trajectory, management maintains a positive outlook,” he added.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.7 per cent to Rs 179.2 crore from Rs 163.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The EBITDA margin narrowed to 25.4 per cent from 26.9 per cent in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it said in its regulatory filing.

Along with announcing its quarterly results, the company's board approved its entry into the epoxy resin and formulations business with a planned production capacity of 1,25,000 tonnes per annum (TPA).

The project, along with the setting up of a Multi-Purpose Plant (MPP), will involve an estimated capital expenditure of around Rs 600 crore.

Epigral said it expects to commission both the epoxy resin facility and the MPP during the second half of FY28.

The company said the expansion marks its forward integration into the advanced materials and specialty chemicals segment, catering to demand from industries such as construction, renewable energy, automotive, electronics, infrastructure, marine, aerospace and semiconductors.

Epoxy resin is widely used in applications including wind turbine blades, fibre-reinforced polymers, industrial coatings, tile adhesives, electrical insulation, chemical storage systems, marine structures and automotive components.

The company said domestic demand is expected to remain strong, supported by infrastructure development, manufacturing growth and investments in renewable energy.

--IANS

pk