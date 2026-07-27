'I have a plan': Chelsea boss Alonso outlines vision for Rogers-Palmer partnership

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has backed club-record signing Morgan Rogers to make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge, revealing he already has a blueprint to integrate the England international alongside Cole Palmer as the Blues begin a new era under his leadership ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Speaking during Chelsea's pre-season tour of Australia before his first match in charge, Alonso described Rogers as the ideal addition to strengthen the squad, insisting the 24-year-old possesses both the quality and versatility to elevate the team's attacking play despite joining the club after the FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea completed the signing of Rogers from Aston Villa last week for a British record fee of £117 million, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a six-year contract that includes an option for a further year. Although Rogers is currently on holiday following England's third-place finish at the World Cup and has yet to report for pre-season training, Alonso believes the midfielder will settle quickly.

“In that position we needed an important player and I'm sure there were not many better options than Morgan Rogers,” Alonso was quoted by BBC Sport.

Explaining why Chelsea moved decisively for the England international, Alonso said the club wanted a player capable of making an immediate difference.

“You need players who can have that almost instant impact and I'm sure Morgan won't need much time to adapt to the club, the system and his team-mates. That was the idea, to get a top player, and Morgan is one of them,” he added.

A key talking point following Rogers' arrival has been how he will fit into Chelsea's attack, particularly alongside fellow England international Cole Palmer. The pair have previously spoken about their close friendship and desire to play together at club level, and Alonso indicated that he already has a clear tactical vision, saying, “I have a plan. I have an idea. I can see them linking really well.”

The Spaniard stressed that striking the right balance across the team would be crucial as Chelsea look to improve on last season's disappointing Premier League campaign.

“We need to have a good mix. If we get that balance right and those special players in the right positions, with good control, then we will be more competitive with and without the ball,” Alonso stated.

Alonso also pointed to Rogers' adaptability as one of the qualities that made him such an attractive signing, suggesting the midfielder could occupy several attacking roles depending on the team's needs.

“I think that one of his best qualities is that he’s flexible. I think that he can play in that pocket position, close to the striker, close to the turn, but he’s played as well on the right. But I think more coming from the left.

“We (will) play him where he feels he is enjoying his game, where he feels his flow. I’m sure that he will have good connections with the other players that he can have around him. So if we get those connections right, those little associations between them that they look for each other and they connect well, I think that it will be a great step forward in the quality of our game,” he added.

Chelsea continue their pre-season preparations in Australia, where they face Western Sydney Wanderers before taking on Tottenham Hotspur in Sydney. The squad will then travel to Hong Kong for a fixture against Juventus as Alonso continues to shape his side ahead of the new campaign.

--IANS

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