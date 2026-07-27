Ukraine urges international community to pressurise Russia to end attacks on civilian ships

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Amid escalating security threats in the Black Sea region, Ukraine on Monday called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia to end its attacks on civilian shipping.

In a statement, the Ukraine Embassy in India alleged that Russia's attacks in the Black Sea caused civilian casualties among seafarers, maritime pilots and crew members of merchant vessels.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in India firmly believes that threats and risks to civilian navigation arising from Russia’s aggressive actions in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov can be minimised through an immediate response to any preventive warnings regarding the security situation in the region," the Ukraine Embassy in India mentioned.

"Throughout the war, Ukraine has consistently warned its international partners, including senior Indian officials, about the growing threats to civilian navigation arising from Russia's actions in the Black Sea," it added.

The Embassy said that it has taken note of the advisory issued by Indian authorities for Indian ships and foreign-flagged vessels with Indian seafarers transiting or operating in the Black Sea and termed timely and preventive action by competent authorities important for protecting seafarers, ensuring the safety of civilian navigation and strengthening international maritime security in regions where such threats are clearly identified.

The Embassy offered sympathy to the families of the Indian seafarers who lost their lives as a result of the worsening security situation in the Black Sea and expressed hope that Foreign Ministers of India and Ukraine will discuss the current security situation in the Black Sea.

It stated, "The only sustainable way to restore maritime security is to increase international pressure on the Russian Federation to end its attacks on civilian shipping."

Earlier on Sunday, India advised Indian nationals intending to take employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting Black Sea region to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments.

In the advisory issued on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Indian nationals who choose to undertake such employment should exercise the utmost caution. It said that the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict.

In a statement, the Ministry stated, "Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters (Black Sea) are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks. Since April 2026, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents on commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the tragic loss of 5 Indian lives."

The MEA urged people who choose to undertake such employment to obtain comprehensive information from employers/recruitment agencies and ship operators about the vessel's intended route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage, and emergency procedures.

The Ministry urged them to ensure that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards and provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in case of an emergency. It asked them to keep family informed regarding their itinerary and maintain regular contact. It further urged Indian nationals who require consular assistance to contact the Indian Embassy.

--IANS

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