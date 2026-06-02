June 02, 2026 10:36 AM हिंदी

Sonam Khan recalls Shashi Kapoor urging her to ditch a bodysuit for a bathtub scene in Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘Ajooba’

Sonam Khan recalls Shashi Kapoor urging her to ditch a bodysuit for a bathtub scene in Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘Ajooba’

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actress Sonam Khan revisited one of the most talked-about bathtub scenes from her 1990 film, ‘Ajooba’, on Monday evening.

The actress revealed that she was fully clothed while filming a bathtub sequence and had refused to appear without a skin-coloured bodysuit despite attempts to persuade her otherwise by the makers.

Sharing a throwback video clip from the film on her social media account, Sonam offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the scene, which featured her in a bathtub and also included veteran actor Shashi Kapoor.

The actress wrote, “Late ’80s throwback.Plot twist: That’s me in a hamam...Fully clothed in my ‘trust-me-it’s-a-costume’ skin-colour leggings + bustier.So please, stop that imagination right now.We shot this whole scene in 1 hour flat. Speed-run record.No Ajooba fantasies allowed.

And that multi-mirror scene you don’t see here? Body double, people.She got the full skin-colour onesie too.I refused. Even Shashi Kapoor sir tried. Still didn’t do it.”

The video clip shows Sonam in the much-discussed bathtub sequence, a scene that had generated considerable curiosity among moviegoers back in the day, when the fantasy adventure was released.

Directed by Shashi Kapoor and Soviet filmmaker Gennadi Vasilyev, ‘Ajooba’ was released in 1991 and featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sonam Khan, Shammi Kapoor and Amrish Puri.

Talking about Sonam Khan, the actress back then had emerged as a popular actress during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

She had appeared in films such as ‘Tridev’, ‘Vishwatma’, ‘Ajooba’, ‘Krodh’, ‘Mitti Aur Sona’ and ‘Fateh’.

The actress was known for her screen presence and dance numbers and was touted among the prominent young stars of the era before stepping away from films after marriage and relocating abroad.

–IANS

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