New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) India has the potential not only to meet its target of expanding steel production capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030-31 and 600 million tonnes by 2047, but also to play a central role in realising the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Jindal Steel Limited Chairman and BJP MP Naveen Jindal said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 7th ISA Steel Conclave, Jindal said the pace of capacity expansion in the domestic steel sector has accelerated significantly in recent years due to close collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders.

"With the support of the government, with the Steel Ministry, the Minister is here today with us, so we get all the support and guidance from the ministry, and we are working, industry and the government are working together to achieve 300 million tons by 2030–31 and 600 million tons by 2047," Jindal stated.

India is currently the world’s second-largest steel producer, a position that reflects the rapid growth achieved over the past decade, he noted.

According to Jindal, it took nearly 78 years after Independence for India to build 100 million tonnes of steel production capacity.

However, in the last ten years alone, the country has added more than 100 million tonnes of additional capacity, highlighting what he described as the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the government’s industrial policies.

"India is already the second-largest producer of steel in the world. So, I think it's a great reflection of the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that in the last decade, we have added more than 100 million tons," he told reporters.

"So, the first 100 million tons took 78 years to do, but now we are increasing our capacity much faster because we are getting all the support from the Steel Ministry, and the Prime Minister is very, very clear in his vision that India has to be an Atmanirbhar country, a self-reliant country, and we should be producing 600 million tons of steel by 2047, when we become a developed country, Viksit Bharat," Jindal noted.

--IANS

pk