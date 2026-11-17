Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his successful visit to the Philippines and left for New Delhi Tuesday evening, Manila time, after participating in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, the 21st East Asia Summit, the seventh Quad Leaders’ Summit and a string of bilateral meetings.

“A fruitful visit concludes! After a successful visit to Philippines, to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India, 21st East Asia and 7th QUAD Leader’s Summits and other bilateral meetings, PM Narendra Modi has departed for India,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Highlighting the outcomes of the visit, the MEA said, “During the visit, PM reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthen its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN and sustained commitment to working closely with partners towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

On Tuesday, PM Modi met Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Manila, with the two leaders reviewing progress in bilateral cooperation across several sectors under the Strategic Partnership and exchanging views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest.

According to the MEA, PM Modi congratulated the Philippines on its successful chairmanship of ASEAN this year and appreciated its role as the country coordinator for India in ASEAN since 2024.

At the 21st East Asia Summit, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s vision of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific, called for stronger regional cooperation and emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing key regional and international challenges.

Following the Quad Leaders’ Summit, PM Modi said, “Today’s meeting has given fresh momentum to our shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation.”

During the visit, PM Modi also took part in the ceremony to mark the start of redevelopment works at the over century-old Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila.

“This Gurudwara is over a century old and is a centre of immense spiritual significance. Inspired by the teachings of the Guru Sahibs, the Sikh community has made a mark globally, being at the forefront of serving others and building a better planet,” PM Modi had posted on X.

The Prime Minister also witnessed an episode of Maharadia Lawana, the Filipino adaptation of the Ramayana, and attended a community reception, which featured a replica of the Golden Tara of Agusan and the Laguna copperplate inscription, Shloka recitations and Bollywood and Bhangra performances.

“The performance reflects the shared cultural and civilisational linkages between the two nations,” the MEA had said.

--IANS

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