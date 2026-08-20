Sonam Kapoor says she’s ‘coming out of postpartum sabbatical’ as she steps out for event

Mumbai, August 20 (IANS) Actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor made a striking appearance at a luxury jewellery showcase in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The actress was seen turning heads in an elegant black saree paired with statement jewellery.

The actress, through her post on social media, stated that she is 'coming out of postpartum sabbatical' as she stepped out for the event.

For the event, Sonam opted for a black saree featuring detailed metallic-gold along the border and ‘pallu’. The saree also featured traditional embroidered motifs in shades of gold and brown She paired it with a black blouse with gold-striped detailing on the sleeves.

The actress accessorised the look with an elaborate diamond and gemstone-studded necklace, matching earrings and statement rings. For the hair, she chose to neatly pull it back into a sleek bun, with a dewy makeup look.

Talking about Sonam, over the years, she has built a distinct style identity in the world of fashion.

Her relationship with fashion has been closely intertwined with her sister Rhea Kapoor, who has frequently styled her for major public appearances. Rhea, for the uninitiated, is a film producer and fashion designer,stylist.

The sisters' creative partnership also extends to production. Rhea began her film-production career with Aisha in 2010, which starred Sonam alongside Abhay Deol. The sisters subsequently collaborated on films including Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding.

Aisha, in particular, became an important part of Sonam's fashion and film journey. Released in 2010, the romantic comedy saw her play the title character, a young woman deeply interested in fashion and social life. The film also became closely associated with Sonam's evolving fashion image during her ininital days in Bollywood.

On the acting front, Sonam began her career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. She went on to feature in films including Delhi-6, I Hate Luv Storys, Aisha, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Neerja, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Veere Di Wedding, Sanju, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, The Zoya Factor and AK vs AK. Her performance in Neerja earned her a National Film Award.

On the personal front, Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018. The couple welcomed their first son, Vayu, in August 2022. In March 2026, they welcomed their second son, Rudralokh.

–IANS

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