Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Sonam Kapoor brought a slice of Indian art history to the green carpet of The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai.

The actress chose a custom Anamika Khanna ensemble inspired by a 1936 portrait by legendary painter Amrita Sher-Gil. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam’s look drew from Sher-Gil’s portrait of her cousin Sumair Apjit Singh, painted in 1936.

Sonam was seen in a deep green sari with long earrings, reflecting Sher-Gil’s fascination with Indian colours and subjects after her years in Europe.

Rhea, describing the significance of the ensemble, wrote, “@sonamkapoor’s Anamika Khanna couture is inspired by Sumair, Amrita Sher-Gil’s 1936 portrait of her cousin Sumair Apjit Singh. Sher-Gil was herself half Indian and half Hungarian, and she stayed trained in Paris before making India her home and her muse. Sumair lived between the same two worlds. She was raised in Patiala with a love for Western style and later modelled in Paris for Elsa Schiaparelli, yet her cousin painted her in a deep green sari, holding a spray of white flowers.”

“Anamika Khanna carries that conversation forward. The pure chiffon sari is hand-painted in shades of green, over it sits a structured silk velvet coat, a Western silhouette edged in zardozi. Nearly ninety years on, the two worlds Sumair moved between come together again on Sonam.”

Sonam appeared at the Earthshot Prize ceremony that was attended by Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton. The awards, held in Mumbai on November 17, marked the first time the global environmental initiative was hosted in India. Sonam was among the presenters and attendees at the event.

This is not the first time Rhea has had a heritage approach for her designs. She had previously used a similar heritage-led approach while styling Kareena Kapoor Khan. For Kareena’s Diwali look earlier this month, Rhea put together a contemporary ensemble that incorporated royal heirlooms from the Bhopal royal family.

Kareena wore a pure silver, or 'chandi', kaftan and matching turban by designer Punit Balana. The turban was adorned with a 200-year-old kalgi associated with the Nawab of Bhopal, while she also wore a 30-carat emerald linked to the Begum of Bhopal.

The emerald was carved with Ayat-ul-Kursi and the pieces came through Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan’s family.

–IANS

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