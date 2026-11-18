Brussels, Nov 18 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Sanjay Seth, arrived in Brussels on Wednesday to attend the Schuman Security and Defence Forum. India's Ambassador to Belgium, Pranay Verma, welcomed Seth at the airport.

"Raksha Rajya Mantri, Shri Sanjay Seth arrived in Brussels to attend the Schuman Security and Defence Forum. He was received by Ambassador of India to Belgium and the European Union, Shri Pranay Verma," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.

"The visit underlines India’s expanding defence and strategic cooperation with the European Union, following signing of the India-EU Strategic and Defence Partnership Agreement in January 2026," it added.

On his way to Brussels, Seth was accorded a warm welcome by Second Secretary (Consular, Culture and Diaspora) and Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) at the Embassy of India in Switzerland, Rajendra Choudhari.

"Hon’ble Raksha Rajya Mantri Sh. Sanjay Seth was accorded a warm welcome by Secd. Secretary Sh. Rajendra Choudhari during his transit at Zurich Airport, while en route to Brussels for participation in Schuman Security and Defence Forum 2026," the Indian Embassy in Switzerland posted on X.

The third edition of the Schuman Security and Defence Forum (Schuman Forum) is being held in Brussels on November 17-18. The forum will bring together senior decision-makers from more than 85 partner countries, European Union (EU) Member States, high-level representatives of the EU, international and regional organisations, as well as leading think-tanks and academia, according to the EU's statement.

"The Schuman Forum will aim to shed light on how ongoing and potential peace, security and defence partnerships can respond more effectively to today’s and the future’s most pressing security threats and challenges, while contributing to global peace and security as well as upholding the international rules-based order and multilateralism," the EU said in an official statement.

--IANS

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