New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Usman Khawaja has raised concerns about Cricket Australia’s independent “forum” after his bombshell revelations have sent shockwaves through the sport and sparked a war of words between cricketers. He has questioned whether the CA’s newly announced independent forum into the 2018 Sandpapergate saga will yield results.

In his memoir 'Sabr', which detailed the events of 2018 Sandpapergate, Khawaja claimed that the entire Australian Test team was aware of the use of sandpaper during the 2018 Cape Town Test in South Africa, and the Aussies had done the same in the previous Test in Port Elizabeth too.

Following extracts of the book being released in the lead-up to its release, David Warner, who had faced a 12-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering controversy, has backed Khawaja’s version of events.

The bombshell claims have since sparked a frenzy of claims and counter-claims relating to the 2018 Cape Town incident. On Wednesday, CA CEO Todd Greenberg, along with interim chair David Boon, announced CA will set up an independent forum for players and support staff who were involved in the 2018 tour of South Africa to rehear their testimonies, but will not re-open an investigation into the Cape Town incident.

After Greenberg and Boon's press conference, Khawaja and Warner were on Fox Cricket’s coverage of the final ODI between Australia and England in Hobart, where Khawaja said he wished CA had announced the forum “a week-and-a-half ago.”

"From my point of view, I’ve always wanted a safe space to chat. I wish Cricket Australia would have done this a week-and-a-half ago, probably longer ago,” Khawaja said on Kayo, immediately after the announcement.

"The fact remains… There needs to be a safe space where we can chat, but I have some questions for Cricket Australia. The public want to know what happened there. It's hard to get the whole truth unless everyone is speaking, support staff and players," Khawaja said

Khawaja also questioned if CA would decide which findings would be made public, then it would all go in a circle again of "this is happening, that’s happening."

He said, “If you leave that open-ended, what are you finding? My questions will always be ‘what is the outcome from this?’

“The biggest question I have… is, the board makes the decisions of what comes out at the end. How is that an actual way of trying to present what people are saying?

"So I could go in there and say something but then the board can decide that they’re not gonna release that. And I just feel like then we just go in a circle again of ‘this is happening, that’s happening’. You’re not gonna talk about it," he said.

"I appreciate where their heart is, and I’ll support the board in this, and I’m not, I’ve never been one. I just wanted to take accountability, and I’ve done it for the three guys, who I think were unfairly treated (Warner, Smith and Bancroft), but for me, there’s still a few questions to be had.

"I respect what he (Greenberg) is trying to do there, but I think, at the end of the day, if you’re gonna cherry pick what is said, in this (report)... the board can choose whatever they want to come in or come out, are we just going in a circle here?

“That’s the thing that I’m not sure about.”

--IANS

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