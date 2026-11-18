New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Apple on Wednesday announced a redesigned Apple Maps experience in India and introduced faster navigation, interactive street-level imagery, over 300 three-dimensional landmarks and a range of India-specific features to improve navigation across cities and towns.

The updated Maps service includes enhanced Natural Language Guidance that uses local landmarks and real-world references in directions along with dual-language labels that display English alongside regional languages based on user settings and location.

"Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world and we are excited to bring an enhanced Maps experience to even more users with today's rollout of the new map in India," Max Muller, Apple's vice president of Apple Maps, said in a statement.

The company said the service now offers conversational navigation instructions tailored for Indian roads such as directions based on nearby landmarks where street names may be unavailable.

Moreover, Lane guidance, multi-stop routing for up to 15 destinations, Share ETA, incident reporting through Siri and electric vehicle route planning are also part of the update.

Apple Maps now supports dual-language labels in English and Hindi and has added support for Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia and Urdu.

The new updated version also brings Look Around -- an interactive street-level imagery feature -- to India which allows users worldwide to virtually explore locations across the country.

Users can also access augmented reality walking directions that overlay navigation instructions onto real-world surroundings using an iPhone camera.

In addition, transit riders in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune as well as passengers travelling on Indian Railways, can use Maps to plan journeys, locate nearby stations and receive alerts when approaching their stop.

Additional features include cycling directions with elevation information, custom route creation and Preferred Routes which uses on-device intelligence to learn regular commute patterns while keeping user data private.

Apple Maps does not require users to sign in and that personalised features are powered by on-device intelligence, the company said adding that data collected through the service is associated with random identifiers that reset periodically, while location searches are further protected through a process designed to obscure precise user locations on Apple servers.

The new Maps experience, including dual-language labels and enhanced Natural Language Guidance, is available on devices running iOS 27.2, iPadOS 27.2, watchOS 27.2 and macOS 27.2 or later.

--IANS

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