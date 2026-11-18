New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) India's Under-19 Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan owed a great deal to the opening pair of captain Lakshya Raichandani and Player of the Tournament Aaryavir Sehwag, said vice-captain Yashbardhan Chauhan. Chasing 338 in the final, Lakshya and Aaryavir had a 95-run opening stand, and that gave the rest of the line-up the platform it needed to hunt down the massive total.

Manal Chauhan (47) and Mohit Ulva (49 not out) took full advantage of that platform, despite slipping to 252/8, as India went on to pull off a heist with a one-wicket win over Pakistan on the last ball of the chase. “The reason behind us winning that match was the opening partnership of Lakshya and Aaryavir. They gave a good start by being 52/0 in ten overs. They gave us a good start because our sir used to say that we have to play 50 overs and the more wickets we have, the better we will cover up at the end.

“For Pakistan, they lost their wickets and couldn’t capitalise later. So we had to save the wickets. Lakshya handled the whole end from one side. Aaryavir gave a good start and made a run-a-ball fifty. So that helped us a lot. If your power play was good in the first 15-20 overs, then you can cover up the runs whenever you have wickets.

“So we had that benefit, and both of them did very well because wickets had fallen at that time, and there was a lot of pressure when Manal did his thing with the bat. But at that time, Manal showed his character. From there, he gave a good momentum to the team by making the run. That momentum was carried forward and then Ulva came and supported us. Then we won the match from there,” Chauhan told IANS in an exclusive interview.

While his teammates delivered, the tournament, played from November 5 to 14, was a modest one for Chauhan with the bat. He made 43 runs from four innings at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 107.5. He also picked up two wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 4.96. Chauhan said a couple of low scores would not shake his faith in his game.

“I will normally try and repeat the same performance. I don't take any load for that because sometimes you perform, sometimes you don’t. At the end of the day, how much confidence you have in yourself matters.

“I believe that if I can make a run a month earlier, then I can do it now as well. I haven’t changed in a month or a day. Yes, one-two innings, it happens that you don’t get runs. But I have the confidence to follow my basics and play the way I used to play,” he said.

Chauhan has climbed out of a slump before. Leading India Under-19 in Sri Lanka, he managed 43 runs across three ODIs and 104 runs in two Tests. Against Australia he was vice-captain for the ODIs and captain for the two multi-day games, and he turned his form around. He scored 176 runs in two ODI innings at an average of 88 and a strike rate of 131.34, and amassed 106 in two Test innings at 53, apart from picking eight scalps.

“My series against Sri Lanka didn’t go too well and I left it there itself. I didn’t keep it in mind. At that time, I was trying and things were not getting sorted out. I thought it was a bad patch – like whatever I did, nothing was working.

“So I left it there and I started on a fresh slate against Australia. I wanted to do well and believe in myself. I wanted to give my best for the team. I thought about it and played positively one ball at a time and things began to get well from there.

“Yes, I do keep things simple and uncomplicated. I keep things practical. I don’t think too much about it – like I will do this or that. I accept whatever happens in a practical way,” he added.

Since landing in India, Chauhan has kept a low profile and gone to temples with his family. “I came here with my family to the Vrindavan mandir. I didn’t go home. I went out with my family. So I didn’t feel anything much. Yes, it was normal reception at home. Everyone congratulated me and gave their blessings. But it was very normal.

“I myself don’t like shor-sharaba (loud noise). I mean, winning the trophy is a happy thing for me and all of you. Why should I show it to more people? Some visits to the temple are left and then I will be free from here and the preparations for Cooch Behar Trophy will start.”

The switch to the multi-day format games starting on November 26 does not worry him. “The red-ball format is something I have played before. In our MP, we focus more on the red ball. There will be no difference. We have 2-3 practice sessions before the tournament. I will try that in 2-3 days, I will try to bring the normal rhythm. Then I will try to do the normal things.”

Chauhan’s cricket started at home in Gwalior. His father, Anami Singh Chauhan, a keen cricket enthusiast, took him to an academy when he was a small boy. “My father was a cricket fan. He used to play cricket a lot in club and normal circuit. I used to play at home with a normal bat.

His big breakthrough came in the Under-13 AW Kanmadikar Trophy. There he made scores of 425, 235 and 391 and finished the tournament with close to 1,100 runs. That haul caught the eye of Madhya Pradesh head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Chauhan rose quickly through the state’s age-group teams, and at 15, he was already playing senior division cricket. “When my father saw me, I told him that I want to go to the academy. When I was 5-6 years old, he took me to the Tansen Cricket Academy in Gwalior to Lavkesh (Choudhary) sir. I am still playing cricket there. They taught me the basics and whatever else was possible. They are still helping me.

“I played in the Chambal Division and I scored 1300 runs at U-13 level. When I started playing cricket, I liked it. But I never thought that I would represent India and win a trophy for India. I am slowly enjoying God’s plan.”

Along with his family and coach, he credited senior players for helping him along the way. “My family and my sir have supported me a lot. My senior players have helped me a lot. Like there’s Pawan bhaiya, who’s played a lot of cricket. Whenever there is a financial need or shoes which are not in India and are available overseas, they help me with it,” he said.

Anami Singh Chauhan rarely praises his son out loud, but Yashbardhan wearing the India jersey means a great deal to him. “This is the best feeling and he feels good that his son is leading India. But he doesn’t show me that I am doing a good job. Papa doesn’t show much, but he is very happy from within.”

The sporting figure he looks up to most is ace football player Cristiano Ronaldo. “Not in cricket, but in football, I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo. I was very sad about his international retirement. It felt bad that he didn’t get the farewell he deserved,” concluded Chauhan.

--IANS

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