Sonali Kulkarni highlights the role of entourages in the film industry

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Sonali Kulkarni has opened up about actors’ entourages, explaining that the size and composition of a star’s team depend on both the actor’s comfort and the producer’s vision.

In an interview with IANS, she highlighted that while stars work hard alongside their teams and receive immense love from fans, it’s important to strike the right balance between support and simplicity. When asked about actors’ entourages, Sonali spoke about the importance of balance and comfort.

She explained, “I think it’s about every star’s comfort. After all, actors work hard along with their teams and entourage. The audience showers them with love and they have lakhs of fans. So, it really depends on the star and the producer to decide how big or small their team should be. At the end of the day, it’s about striking the right balance.”

Speaking about her recent projects, Sonali Kulkarni explained the differences and similarities she has observed. She highlighted how each project brings its own challenges and learning experiences. “More than differences, I notice similarities. As an actor, I feel grateful that I am doing so much work and receiving so much feedback from the audience. I don’t like to boast about compliments, as it might sound selfish, but I do get very positive responses.”

“People are able to see my work back-to-back — be it Manwat Murders, Upsap Kya, Trial Season 2, films like Jo Tera Hai Wo Mera Hai, Sitara, Love Sitara, and now Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai. I feel very proud and blessed that my work is constantly reaching the audience, and they are showering me with love,” she added.

Work-wise, Sonali is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai,” which also features Barkha Bisht in a key role.

