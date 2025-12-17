Shekhar Suman on working with Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Dimple Kapadia: Extremely lucky

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he recalled his film Jaan Pe Khel Kar, in which he shared the screen with Juhi Chawla. He described himself as “extremely lucky” and also spoke about working with stars such as Rekha, Dimple Kapadia, and Madhuri Dixit.

Shekhar took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome picture with Juhi from the 1993 film “Jaan Pe Khel Kar”, which was directed by S.A.K. Khan followed the story of Akash, a CID officer who is also a writer. Kiran is a private detective whose only ambition is to unveil all smugglers.

‘Throw back ..with Juhi Chawla in a film called "Jaan pe khel kar" I had a triple role in that,” he wrote.

Shekhar then went on to speak about working with Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi and Dimple Kapadia.

“I was extremely lucky.. I got to work opposite four of the most beautful actresses of India. Rekha,Dimple,Madhuri, Juhi.#nostalgia #song from QSQT (sic),” he added along with the song Gazab Ka Hai Din from the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak starring Aamir Khan and Juhi.

Shekhar made his debut in 1984 with Utsav where he starred opposite the veteran actress Rekha. He worked with Dimple Kapadia in the 1990 film Pati Parmeshwar. He went on to star with Madhuri Dixit in Manav Hatya, which released in 1986.

Shekhar was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. The period drama is set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement.

The series explores the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.The ensemble cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

