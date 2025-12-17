TPL 7 champions Sofia, Jeevan of GS Delhi Aces call Ahmedabad’s atmosphere ‘electric and energetic’

Ahmedabad, Dec 17 (IANS) GS Delhi Aces concluded their debut season triumphantly by winning the Tennis Premier League Season 7 title, showcasing a strong performance from the very first day till the final.

Led by Sofia Costoulas, who consistently excelled in both women’s singles and mixed doubles, and guided by the composed leadership of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and star player Billy Harris, the Delhi-based franchise demonstrated its strength from the very start. They ultimately earned their title by defeating Yash Mumbai Eagles 51-36 in the grand final.

Sofia was especially in top form throughout the week, winning all seven of her Women’s Singles matches comfortably and earning 118 points for her team.

Reflecting on her Tennis Premier League experience, she said, “For me personally this tournament has been incredible. I learned a lot, enjoyed every match and felt very grateful to be part of such a high-quality event. I will take a lot of great memories from this tournament and definitely take some of the lessons and memories with me for the next season.”

Talking about the team’s strong performance on the last day, the 20-year-old Belgian emphasised the squad’s overall strength, adding, “The biggest reason behind our performance was the people around us. Jeevan was an exceptional leader and teammate, the way he guided the team and brought everyone together made a huge difference for me on court, especially because he had a lot of experience in India. Billy was equally incredible, his constant support, energy and belief in all of us gave me a lot of confidence, especially in pressure moments.

"What really stood out was how supported we felt at all times, from the owners to everyone working behind the scenes. That collective effort is what allowed us to perform so strongly on the final day.”

Echoing this sentiment, Jeevan praised the team’s consistency and calmness throughout the period, saying, “It was Sofia and the way she started every day, and then it was about Billy and myself maintaining our nerves and holding on to the lead in a proper way, without playing too defensive or too aggressive. By the end of the week, we were defeating teams by an average of 20 points, which is very strong from us as a unit.”

Regarding the camp's culture and Leander Paes’ impact, Sofia said, “The team culture was very solid from the start. Everyone committed to the team mindset and supported each other, which really helped us as a group. For me personally it was an honour to meet Leander Paes and have him involved with the team. Being around him was very motivating and a valuable learning experience that I will take with me.”

Recalling her favourite moments of the tournament, Sofia added, “My personal favourite matches were definitely the final in singles and mixed doubles, but the very last point of the tournament stands out the most. Billy’s backhand down the line return to seal the win was an unforgettable moment.”

Jeevan, meanwhile, highlighted a crucial league-stage clash that influenced their belief, saying, “The match against Gurgaon Grand Slammers really stood out for me. On paper they were a very strong team and we handled them well from start to finish. That gave us the belief that we could not just start well, but take care of every team across the week, which the way we handled the weekend ultimately showed.”

Both players also praised the atmosphere in Ahmedabad, with Sofia describing it as “truly special,” adding, “Playing in a packed stadium with such an energetic and supportive crowd gave me goosebumps stepping out onto the court. Moments like that remind you why you play this sport, and it made the experience even more memorable for us as players.”

Summing up the experience, Jeevan said, “The atmosphere in Ahmedabad was electric. It’s the best atmosphere the Tennis Premier League has had, and playing in cities where stadiums are central and accessible really helps build a strong tennis culture. The crowd response here shows just how much the league can grow.”

