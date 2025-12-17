December 17, 2025 12:58 PM हिंदी

Here’s why Amanda Seyfried has never sung in a Broadway production

Here’s why Amanda Seyfried has never sung in a Broadway production

Los Angeles, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress Amanda Seyfried shared that she used to dream of starring on Broadway, but she revealed that she'd be too anxious to sing in front of a live audience.

Speaking about the challenge of singing in The Testament of Ann Lee, the new historical musical drama film, Seyfried told Vanity Fair: "I’m always striving to just be a little better. But this movie has made me step back a bit and appreciate what I already have.

"My voice coach is like, 'Where have you been' because I’ve known her for so long, and I’m like, 'I’m okay now.' I think my plan was to do a musical on Broadway, and then I made the decision to never put myself through that - because to be honest, my stage fright is like, life’s too short.

Seyfried has actually found it liberating to accept that she'll never sing on Broadway, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "When I decided that I wasn’t gonna do that for the foreseeable future, I just took a step back from voice lessons. I remember that day on set, actually. I was in Budapest, and I remember thinking I’d had two nightmares back to back about doing this musical on Broadway. I was just talking to my agent in a little break in my corseted dress and thinking, 'I can’t put myself through that.'

"It’s a devastating thing to uncover about myself, but it doesn’t mean I’m weak. It just means that I know myself well enough to know that this will break me - and that was really liberating."

Seyfried made her feature film debut in the teen comedy Mean Girls in 2004.

The movie, which also starred the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Tina Fey, proved to be a huge hit with cinemagoers, and Amanda is still regularly reminded of the project.

Asked if she has re-watched Mean Girls, the actress had said "no.”

“It’s on often enough, though. I love it. I really love seeing my face on people’s T-shirts. I’m a little resentful because Paramount still owes me some money for the likeness. Every store sells Mean Girls T-shirts with our faces. Don’t I (get something from that)? Even the girl at TSA tells me it’s her favourite movie."

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

One keeper from every decade- teen, 20s, 30s, 40s: Mukund points out interesting CSK fact

One keeper from every decade- teen, 20s, 30s, 40s: Mukund points out interesting CSK fact

Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, & Suniel Shetty pen lovely birthday wishes for Riteish Deshmukh

Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, & Suniel Shetty pen lovely birthday wishes for Riteish Deshmukh

Both Vande Mataram, Ethiopian national anthem refer to our land as Mother: PM Modi

Both Vande Mataram, Ethiopian national anthem refer to our land as Mother: PM Modi

Wonderful to be in land of lions, I feel very much at home in Ethiopia, says PM Modi

Wonderful to be in land of lions, I feel very much at home in Ethiopia, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi receives rousing welcome at Ethiopian Parliament

PM Modi receives rousing welcome at Ethiopian Parliament

Steel demand in India projected to grow at 8 pc in FY26

Steel demand in India projected to grow at 8 pc in FY26

Fatima Sana Shaikh reflects on living a dream she once thought impossible

Fatima Sana Shaikh reflects on living a dream she once thought impossible

India aims for a 1.28-crore job expansion in 2026: Report

India aims for a 1.28-crore job expansion in 2026: Report

Actress Siddhi Idnani: I want to show that even women characters have a driving force and bring value to films! (Photo Credit: Siddhi Idnani/Instagram)

Actress Siddhi Idnani: I want to show that even women characters have a driving force and bring value to films!

India now largest market in world in AI model adoption: BofA

India now largest market in world in AI model adoption: BofA