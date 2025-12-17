Namrata Shirodkar mourns the sad demise of her first ‘little big baby'

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress Namrata Shirodkar mourned the loss of her beloved pet dog, Nobu, who held a very special place in her heart and her family.

Taking to social media, she shared an emotional note as she bid a tearful goodbye to her first “little big baby.” In her heartfelt message, Namrata expressed how deeply Nobu will be missed, adding that he will always remain in their prayers. She also remembered him as an inseparable part of their lives who brought immense joy, warmth, and unconditional love to the family. On Wednesday, the ‘Pukar’ actress shared a heartwarming video capturing cherished memories of her pet dog with her children.

For the caption, she wrote, “We will miss you nobu you will always be in our prayers u were our first little big baby and will always be … sending love and blessings to u.”

Namrata Shirodkar’s son Gautam also dropped a series of photos of his dog and simply captioned it as, “Love you Nobu.”

In 2013, their beloved pet dog, Pluto, passed away. Namrata Shirodkar confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media, where she fondly reminisced about the beautiful moments spent with their furry companion. Sharing a few photographs of Pluto, she bid him an emotional goodbye and expressed how terribly the family would miss their dear doggo.

She had written, “We will miss you Pluto in our hearts forever and always.” Her daughter Sitara also penned a note for her pet. “I’ll miss you so much. You made it 7 years you beast.” Mahesh Babu, too, shared a picture of his dog on social media, accompanying it with a heart emoticon.

Namrata and her husband, Mahesh Babu, had always considered their pets an integral part of the family. Over the years, the actress shared numerous photos and videos of their dogs with their children, Gautam and Sitara. She frequently gave glimpses of her everyday life at home, often seen relaxing with her “beloved pet dogs,” highlighting how deeply they were woven into the family’s daily routine.

