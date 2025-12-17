December 17, 2025 12:59 PM हिंदी

Vivek Oberoi claims to be dad Suresh Oberoi's 'shadow' in a heartfelt birthday message

Vivek Oberoi claims to be dad Suresh Oberoi's 'shadow' in a heartfelt birthday message

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi claimed to be his father Suresh Oberoi's 'shadow' in a heartfelt birthday post.

The 'Mast' actor revealed that while he was never intimidated by Bollywood, his biggest concern was to live up to the phenomenal legacy left by his father, whose style and charisma are unlike any other.

Vivek wished his dad on his special day, saying, "The film industry never intimidated me. But what I really lost sleep on was the shoes I was meant to fill. @oberoi_suresh the stylish, charming actor whose dialogues boomed and roles exuded such fierce power, I was nervous as hell!​ (sic)."

The 'Saathiya' actor further shared a little secret that while everyone considers him to be a mama's boy, he is actually his father's shadow.

"On your birthday, I want to tell you that even though I tell everyone I am a mama’s boy, I hope you know that I am my dad’s shadow. Everything I learnt, I learnt from you. Everything I am, is because of you," added Vivek.

A proud son also went on to share how he feels when people recognise him because of his dad. He wrote, "And when people recognise me because of how you touched their lives with your boundless grace and love, there is no one prouder than me in the world. ​I love you. ​Happy Birthday, Dad.​"

Vivek's sweet birthday post also included some glimpses from father Suresh's cinematic journey. In the clip, Suresh was heard saying during an interview that, "I do not copy anyone. In fact, I do not even copy Suresh Oberoi".

Suresh made his acting debut in 1977 with "Jeevan Mukt". After this, he went on to play lead roles in films such as "Ek Baar Phir"; however, they did not perform as expected.

Later on, he played character roles in projects such as "Kartavya", "Ek Baar Kaho", "Surraksha", and "Khanjar".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

One keeper from every decade- teen, 20s, 30s, 40s: Mukund points out interesting CSK fact

One keeper from every decade- teen, 20s, 30s, 40s: Mukund points out interesting CSK fact

Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, & Suniel Shetty pen lovely birthday wishes for Riteish Deshmukh

Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, & Suniel Shetty pen lovely birthday wishes for Riteish Deshmukh

Both Vande Mataram, Ethiopian national anthem refer to our land as Mother: PM Modi

Both Vande Mataram, Ethiopian national anthem refer to our land as Mother: PM Modi

Wonderful to be in land of lions, I feel very much at home in Ethiopia, says PM Modi

Wonderful to be in land of lions, I feel very much at home in Ethiopia, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi receives rousing welcome at Ethiopian Parliament

PM Modi receives rousing welcome at Ethiopian Parliament

Steel demand in India projected to grow at 8 pc in FY26

Steel demand in India projected to grow at 8 pc in FY26

Fatima Sana Shaikh reflects on living a dream she once thought impossible

Fatima Sana Shaikh reflects on living a dream she once thought impossible

India aims for a 1.28-crore job expansion in 2026: Report

India aims for a 1.28-crore job expansion in 2026: Report

Actress Siddhi Idnani: I want to show that even women characters have a driving force and bring value to films! (Photo Credit: Siddhi Idnani/Instagram)

Actress Siddhi Idnani: I want to show that even women characters have a driving force and bring value to films!

India now largest market in world in AI model adoption: BofA

India now largest market in world in AI model adoption: BofA