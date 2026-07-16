Sonali Bendre reveals what keeps her energized through busy days

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre has revealed what helps her stay energized during her busy days.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Sarfarosh’ actress shared insights into her daily routine and the source of motivation that keeps her moving forward. Sonali shared a glimpse of her busy day through a video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress was seen relying on coffee to stay energized while managing her packed schedule. She also gave a peek into her food breaks, enjoying meals and another cup of coffee after a few hours. For the caption, she simply wrote, “A busy busy day powered by coffee.”

In the video, Sonali said, “I need coffee, please.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bendre recently appeared in the web series ‘Raakh.’ In an interaction with IANS following the show’s release, the actress shared that 50% of her work was already done before she arrived on set.

"I had just superb material to work on. So, quite frankly, 50% of my work was already done. More than 50%, I would say, was already done because they gave me such amazing material to work with. After that, all I had to do was just add a couple of things to it to make it my own. So, thanks to them, it was a great subject matter that was given to me. As of now, I would say that not having dialogues was the easier part for me because earlier in life, you could read the whole page and remember it. But my memory is not what it used to be. So, the fact that I don't have to remember dialogues was actually the fun part for me.”

Sonali further mentioned, “But jokes apart, when there are no dialogues, it is more internalized, and that also makes it more real. There is a different struggle with that. And the struggle was that when you internalize it so much, how do you leave it behind? So, this was one character that I did struggle to leave behind on the sets. I did carry it home sometimes, and that was scary for me."

‘Raakh,” the investigative thriller set in the late 1970s, was heavily inspired by the Ranga-Billa case of kidnapping and extortion of siblings.

--IANS

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