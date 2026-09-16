Sonalee Kulkarni talks about family’s eight-year Ganpati tradition, shares this year’s farmer-themed idol

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Sonalee Kulkarni opened up about her family’s eight-year tradition of making their own Ganpati idol.

Speaking to media, she shared how they gave the celebration a special touch this year by depicting Lord Ganesha as a farmer seated on a bullock cart. Talking about the family tradition, Sonalee said they bring clay home and lovingly shape the idol with their own hands every year. As the tradition completed eight years, the family decided to experiment with a new concept for their Ganpati idol.

“This is a bullock cart and Lord Ganesha is seated on it as a farmer. In our family, it has been a tradition for the last eight years that we make the idol of Lord Ganesha ourselves. We try to make it with clay with our own hands. This time, we thought that since it has been eight years, we should do something new and make it look different,” she said.

The actress revealed that the bullock cart used as inspiration dates back to 2008 and was from Pune’s Sinhagad Road. The family then imagined how Lord Ganesha would look seated on the traditional cart and chose to portray him as a farmer.

Sonalee said the farmer-themed idol also carried a heartfelt message for those working in agriculture, especially amid challenging weather conditions.

“With this, we will be able to pray to Lord Ganesha that this time there is a flood in many places and it is not raining in many places. So, all our farmer brothers are having to go through such extreme climate. We are praying to Lord Ganesha that there is a change in their situation and they do not have any more problems. And this is what we tried to make through our idol,” she explained.

Work-wise, Sonalee Kulkarni is recognized for her work in Marathi cinema. She is widely known for her performances in films such as “Natarang,” “Mitwaa,” and “Jhimma.”

--IANS

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