Didn't read conditions properly, shot selection was not at that level, says Rashid on T20I series defeat to India

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Afghanistan's premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan has admitted that his side were unable to read the conditions well in both T20Is against India and paid the price for a sluggish powerplay and poor shot selection, as the designated hosts suffered another seven-wicket loss on Tuesday to concede the series to the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

Afghanistan were restricted to 159/8, a total that never looked like enough on a surface where big scores have been the norm and India chased it down easily in 14.5 overs. It now leaves Afghanistan to salvage pride in the final game happening at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

"Well, we didn't read the conditions properly. I think the way it should have been, it hasn't happened. We have played a lot in Delhi and you have to post 200-210-220 runs if you want to win the match. So, according to me, we collapsed in the batting and didn't utilise the power-play properly. I think our shot selection was not at that level. So, we can improve on this. This is a good learning for us and next time, we will play with a better mind and better shot selection," Rashid told IANS in an exclusive interaction facilitated by Red Bull on Wednesday.

Amid the gloom, Rashid was one of the few bright spots for his team, striking 28 with the bat before returning to claim 3-36 with the ball. His contribution with the willow came after a forgettable outing in the series opener, an innings he said had left him disappointed with himself and made him determined to bat with far greater intent.

"In the first match, I played ten balls and scored only one run. I was feeling very bad. Looking at the scoreboard, I said, 'This is not me. How can I score 1 run off 10 balls? So, I had the mind that the next time I go, I will show the intent, play positively, and use the experience to play for a good team.

“I tried to play with proper energy from ball one. At that time, the team needed runs. Still, 159 on that wicket was not enough. But I tried to stretch it as much as I could. If I could put more runs on the board, then I did and that's why it was a little peaceful," he added.

Rashid, who has long been among the most economical bowlers in the shortest format via 196 scalps in T20Is and 739 wickets in T20s, stated that his approach with the ball on a batting-friendly pitch was built on keeping things uncomplicated and backing his plans regardless of the outcome of any single delivery.

"Well, my bowling was a simple plan. If I think more, I will get hit for runs. If I think less, it will be good for me. The plan was simple. Where do I want to bowl? Which batter do I want to bowl and in which way? Yes, you can get hit for a six. But if you stick to your plan, you will succeed.

“So, this was my plan - no matter what happens, no matter what they do, either hit fours or sixes aplenty, I have to execute my plan first. If I execute my plan, I will automatically get good results," he added.

The obsession with AI worldwide has reached the Afghanistan dressing room too, as Rashid laughingly recalled a conversation after Tuesday’s defeat. "There's a very funny incident. After yesterday's game got over and we came back, Mujeeb was saying, 'I will ask AI over where I should bowl to Abhishek?' Everything nowadays is on AI. My timepass also happens with AI. I ask very strange questions to it and then try to see what it says."

His own method of being a hard mystery to crack for teams, though, remains stubbornly analogue and he does not intend to complicate it. "It's not that we are like mobile or computer, where we will just try to update ourselves and bring out a new version of yourself. It's that we play cricket simply, but if you don't make it difficult, then you become successful.

“The endeavour is always to try to bowl in good areas and that's my mantra of success. I don't try to do too much – bowl well in good areas, more success will come. But if you bowl less in good areas, then you will get less success."

--IANS

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