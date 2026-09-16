India envoy Srivastava holds farewell meeting with Nepal FM Khanal

Kathmandu, Sep 16 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, held a farewell meeting with Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal on Wednesday as he completed his tenure as India’s envoy to Nepal.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Foreign Minister Khanal congratulated Srivastava on the successful completion of his tenure and appreciated his contribution to strengthening and broadening Nepal-India relations, the Secretariat of Nepal’s Foreign Minister said in a statement.

Khanal highlighted the progress made in bilateral cooperation in energy, trade, infrastructure and connectivity, as well as in strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude for India’s solidarity with Nepal following the devastating Bhotekoshi River floods and appreciated the prompt assistance provided by India in search, rescue and relief operations after the disaster.

A total of 1,399 people have been confirmed dead and 5,179 remain unaccounted for as of Tuesday evening, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Khanal wished Srivastava success in his future assignments and expressed confidence that he would continue to remain a good friend of Nepal.

During the meeting, Srivastava expressed his appreciation for the support and cooperation extended by the Government of Nepal throughout his tenure.

“Honoured to call on Foreign Minister Mr Shisir Khanal for a farewell meeting. Conveyed appreciation for his continued support for strengthening multifaceted ties,” Srivastava wrote on X after meeting with Khanal.

“Recalled that in the last few years significant progress had been achieved in deepening our partnership across all areas including energy, infrastructure connectivity and people-to-people linkages,” he added.

Srivastava assumed charge as India’s Ambassador to Nepal on June 25, 2022. Before taking up his assignment in Nepal, he headed the East Asia Division of India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which handles India’s relations with China, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia and North Korea, according to the Indian Embassy website.

--IANS

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