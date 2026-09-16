Actress Revathy pens note of gratitude as Tamil cult classic 'Mann Vasanai' completes 43 years

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress and director Revathy Asha on Wednesday penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of her Tamil film 'Mann Vasanai', considered to be a cult classic, completing a phenomenal 43 years.

Taking to her Instagram page to post stills from the film, actress Revathy recalled, "#mannvasanai 16th September 1983, 43 years back, Mann Vasanai was released all over Tamil Nadu and ran for more than 250 days in most theatres, single screens those days."

The actress then went on to express her gratitude to the makers of the film. She wrote, "I dedicate this post to Bharathi Rajaa sir, Kannan sir, Kalaimani sir(story), Panchu Arunachalam sir(dialogue), Editor Rajgopal sir, Pandian and Kanthimadhi amma."

She went on to add, "Ilaiyarajaa sir’s music is the movie’s lifeline. His composition 'Pothi Vechcha Malliga Mottu' sung by Janaki amma and SPB sir, written by Vairamuthu, is still popular. Chitra Lakshman uncle’s first film as a producer. (It) became one of the biggest hits in those days. My gratitude to all of them and many behind the scenes…"

Soon after Revathy put out the post, well known actress Suhasini, who is also the wife of ace director Mani Ratnam, reacted to it.

Suhasini replied to Revathy's post, saying, "Sep 7th Mangammagari Manavadu, remake of Mann Vaasanai released. How I begged you to act in that film. I thought I was too old at 22 to the young Revathy’s role. You refused. But rest is history. Congrats. Keep up the good work you always do. Love you Revs."

Revathy responded to Suhasini's post and said, "@suhasinihasan How can I forget… thank you my dear Hasini. Always there to cheer me on…"

For the unaware, 'Mann Vasanai' (The smell of soil) is a cult classic directed by late director Bharathiraja. The film, which featured Pandiyan and Revathy in the lead, was a phenomenal hit, with the film's songs in Ilaiyaraaja's music going on to emerge huge chartbusters. The film set the cash registers ringing at the box office, with the film running for well over 200 days in several theatres across the state.

--IANS

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