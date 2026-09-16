EAM Jaishankar, Bhutanese counterpart discuss advancing multifaceted development partnership

Thimphu, Sep 16 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with Bhutan's Foreign Minister Lyonpo D N Dhungyel in Bumthang, reviewing the wide-ranging cooperation between both neighbouring countries.

"Delighted to meet FM Bhutan Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel and jointly review our wide-ranging cooperation. Thank him for hosting me in the spiritual and historical centre of Bumthang. Our conversation focused on advancing our multifaceted engagement in development partnership, energy, trade, connectivity, culture and people to people ties. Today’s discussions reflected the trust, goodwill and warmth of our ties," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the EAM received a warm welcome as he arrived in Bhutan on a two-day visit aimed at further deepening longstanding bilateral cooperation. He was received at the airport by his counterpart Dhungyel.

“Kuzuzangpo la Bhutan! Delighted to arrive in Paro today. Thank Lyonpo D. N Dhungyel, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, for the warm welcome. Look forward to my engagements to advance our unique ties of friendship,” EAM posted on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), besides holding bilateral talks with the Bhutanese Foreign Minister, the External Affairs Minister is also scheduled to receive a royal audience with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and call on Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and to further strengthen the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries,” the MEA said.

The visit comes against the backdrop of continued high-level and institutional engagement between India and Bhutan, with cooperation spanning diplomatic, developmental and people-centric initiatives.

EAM Jaishankar's visit is expected to provide an opportunity for India and Bhutan to review their bilateral relationship and discuss areas of continued cooperation during his meetings with the Bhutanese leadership.

On Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar called on Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu at the beginning of his three-day visit to Bhutan.

The CEC’s visit is aimed at further strengthening institutional cooperation between the Election Commission of India and the Election Commission of Bhutan, building on their continued engagement, according to an official statement.

A key engagement during Kumar's visit was the celebration of Bhutan’s National Voters’ Day at the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law in Paro on Tuesday.

--IANS

/as